The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge And Bill Are Working With The FBI!

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for March 15, 2023

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

We begin our clip with an unknown person scanning a card to go into an area marked “authorized personnel only.” We see lots of lights and computers and a jacket that reads FBI in big yellow letters. A man taking headphones off comes into view. The camera pans up to a slightly man-bunned Ridge Forrester. Suddenly, we see the sword necklace around Bill’s neck. Ridge asks Bill his “partner” how he’s holding up (Is this a mid-story retcon? Could this possibly be what they always intended?).

A very pissed off Bill says he’s ready to put Sheila Carter behind bars for life. They both lean in to observe a four part screen displaying every section of Bill’s house. Suddenly, Sheila appears on screen clearly engaging in a drama-filled conversation with someone (it’s silent so we can’t hear). 

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

