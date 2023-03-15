On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

We begin our clip with an unknown person scanning a card to go into an area marked “authorized personnel only.” We see lots of lights and computers and a jacket that reads FBI in big yellow letters. A man taking headphones off comes into view. The camera pans up to a slightly man-bunned Ridge Forrester. Suddenly, we see the sword necklace around Bill’s neck. Ridge asks Bill his “partner” how he’s holding up (Is this a mid-story retcon? Could this possibly be what they always intended?).

A very pissed off Bill says he’s ready to put Sheila Carter behind bars for life. They both lean in to observe a four part screen displaying every section of Bill’s house. Suddenly, Sheila appears on screen clearly engaging in a drama-filled conversation with someone (it’s silent so we can’t hear).

