On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Sloan’s Digs: Sloan and Eric are enjoying the afterglow of the night before. She’s irritated Eric won’t admit she’s the best sex of his life. With that, Eric gives her another shot at the title. Round two was clearly golden and thinks she might let Eric off on paying her retainer (but not her defense). Sloan says she thinks things will go pretty quickly as she’ll refuse to testify about his fraud. In addition, she’ll try to work a deal with Trask about the kidnapping. Just then, Sloan gets a text with bad news. He’s being charged with attempted murder (among other charges). Sloan thinks maybe she fueled this fire. She told him how angry she was and encouraged Trask to throw the book at him. Just then, Sloan gets some inspiration.

DiMera Mansion: EJ awakens with a terrible headache when Nicole enters with his meemaw’s hangover cure. She tries to be playful, but he’s still annoyed he was drugged by Stefan. Nicole reviews the events of the prior evening and EJ is mortified. She thinks all the secrets are out and it’s time for him to confront Stefan. They chat a bit more and decide to have sex first.

Stefan is chatting with Mr. Shin agreeing that EJ’s behavior the night before was unacceptable. He’s still deciding whether or not to have EJ removed. Just then, Johnny arrives calling him an ass. He knows Stefan drugged EJ. Stefan tries to do some fast talking but Johnny has his number. Stefan turns the tables saying if he was drugging EJ then EJ must have been drugging him. Johnny goes in on him, but Stefan wonders how he can give him lectures on how to treat a sibling considering his recent issues with Allie and Chanel. Johnny explains things with Allie and also adds you don’t drug your sibling to sabotage their career. Just then, Stefan gets a call from Sloan.

Johnny remains after Stefan’s exit when EJ and Nicole arrive downstairs. EJ thanks Johnny for helping him upstairs after the drugging debacle. Johnny confirms Stefan is pushing Mr. Shin to fire him. He hopes EJ isn’t mad at him, but thinks Stefan was only giving him a taste of his own medicine. EJ uses his government name and tells John Roman that Stefan drugged him first. EJ gives him all the details and explains Stefan was probably taking revenge for the brainwashing. Nicole and Johnny decide to head off to work.

The Spectator: Xander enters The Spectator to find Leo asleep. He awakens panicked that he’s gone blind from… just then, Xander removes his eye mask. Leo explains he couldn’t sleep in his room because he was giving Xander and Gwen their privacy. Xander is rightfully confused. Leo saw the “do not disturb” sign but Xander says he didn’t spend the night with Gwen. In fact, he told her that he’s still in love with Sarah. With that, Leo starts to leave but then wonders why the sign was on Gwen’s door. Xander assumes Gwen wanted to be left alone to wallow in her sorrow. Leo unloads on Xander for being a cad and exits.

Salem Inn: Gwen’s alarm goes off and she has a hangover. She freaks out when Alex announces himself. She clearly has no memory of the night before. Gwen slowly remembers their time at Small Bar and their return to the Salem Inn. Before he can try for round two, Gwen says their night together was a mistake because they’re practically strangers. Alex points out they used each other to get beyond bad days and what they did was perfectly acceptable. Gwen softens and admits their night was pretty great. With that, they officially go for round two.

Gwen would like to go for round three but has to go to work. She hits the shower and leaves Alex to make coffee. Just then, Leo uses his key to enter just in time to see a very naked Alex. He puts on some boxer briefs when Leo realizes Alex must be his wish come true. He relays a story about a shiny penny and an accompanying limerick. Alex quickly lets him know he’s there with Gwen - cue Gwen entering in a towel. Alex heads to the bathroom and Gwen confirms to Leo they hooked up.

Leo hates and respects his friend for bagging the two hottest men in town. He wants details. She gives him the drunken details, but all he wants to know about is the end result. Before she can hit the high points, she gets a text which sends her off to work.

The Brady Pub: Brady and Belle enjoy breakfast and talk about his case. They quickly move to Marlena and how much they miss her. He thinks Marlena would be upset by the rift between Belle and Eric. She has no time for Brady’s foolishness and thinks he’s just trying to get her to represent Eric. Brady says Sloan is representing Eric. Belle doesn’t understand Eric’s attraction to Sloan but Brady does. She’s hot and has been somewhat supportive. Belle continues to thinks she’s a nightmare.

Belle informed Brady about the new charges when Sloan arrives. Belle gets snarky with everyone, but then agrees not to fight. She thinks it would be better for all of them to work together. She thinks they should call Stefan, but Sloan already did. Just then, Stefan arrives. He’s not terribly inclined to help out The Brothers Grimm. Belle and Sloan reason with Stefan and he reluctantly agrees he’s in a better space now than before. He will help them get the charges dropped. Belle and Sloan casually congratulate each other, but also confirm they still loathe one another (could these two be fun frenemies?).

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Alex And Gwen Drunkenly Commiserate Over Their Bad Days

Endings

Gwen arrives to find Xander at The Spectator. They go back and forth about work when Xander says he was worried about her, and relays Leo’s worries from earlier in the day. Gwen quickly says she wasn’t alone. She was busy hitting the sheets with his cousin Alex.

Alex enters the room all wet in a towel. He has a bone to pick with Leo.

Brady pays for breakfast to thank Belle. He thinks Belle and Sloan make a good team. Belle says they could never be in business together because there would be no one to defend her when she throws Sloan out the window (Ha!).

Johnny and Nicole wander through Horton Square discussing a bit about her relationship with EJ. Johnny wonders if she’s over Eric when she spies Sloan and Eric walking into the square.

EJ talks to Stefano’s portrait about his fight with Stefan. Just then, Stefan arrives home.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!