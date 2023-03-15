On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Shin Boarding House: Gabi leaves to get away from Li just as Johnny arrives to see Wendy. Li informs him Wendy went to the hospital to see Tripp. Li kind of tortures Johnny saying he should wait for Wendy to find him. Gabi pushes back and says Johnny should go after Wendy.

After he exits, Li says Johnny is a bad influence on Wendy. Gabi thinks it’s RICH for Li to judge anyone. Maybe he should call Dr. Rolf to brainwash Wendy! Before she can leave, Li has a gift for Gabi from her favorite store. Saxton’s is looking to partner with a fashion brand for an exclusive collection. Li thinks with her talent she can make a success out of a new company. He pitches Shin-based names for her new company, but she’s acting like she’s not interested. In fact, Gabi thinks he’s trying to distract her from both Stefan and DiMera Enterprises. Just then, Li gets a text and has to go.

DiMera Mansion: EJ and Stefan hash out their drugging history. Stefan believes he only did what EJ would have done. EJ feels the same way about what he did. They discuss Stefano, Vivian (squeal!) and family values. EJ takes a shot asking where his family values were when he seduced Abigail (not your lesson to teach, Elvis). Stefan reminds him of his own affair with Abigail. EJ regrets a lot of things but being complicit in Stefan’s brainwashing isn’t one of them. Gabi would do anything for power and EJ was protecting his interests. Stefan says he and Gabi are determined to run DiMera and EJ is their only obstacle.

Stefan reminds EJ it was Johnny who let him in on the situation. He wonders where they stand now that they’re “even.” EJ and Stefan reluctantly move forward to wage what is clearly a fake truce. EJ pours an early morning drink to toast family. Afterwards, Stefan reluctantly leaves to head to the office. EJ immediately turns to “Stefano” saying he still has the upper hand on Stefan because he wasn’t taught by the best (don’t underestimate Vivian).

The Spectator: Xander thinks Gwen is lying about Alex but she assures him it’s the whole truth. He thinks she sought out his cousin to get back at him. Gwen assures Xander she wasn’t thinking of him last night. That being said, he knows when she’s really hurting. Gwen has no time for Xander’s foolishness. She’s over pining for him. Gwen goes on to remind Xander he quit and wonders why he’s at The Spectator. Xander says he still owns half the newspaper. He decides to exit and work from his hotel room.

Gwen is annoyed when Leo arrives late. She explains her confrontation with Xander about Alex. Leo thinks Gwen is in the perfect position to pit one cousin against the other. She’s not interested in making Xander jealous. Leo thinks it might be more fun to make him suffer.

Salem Inn: Leo flirts with Alex who really wants to beat him senseless for the Lady Whistleblower column that he thinks kept him from the CEO position at Titan. Leo apologizes and Alex tells him if he keeps his name out of his mouth (HA!), he may let him live. Alex gets dressed to go to work. Leo has questions about his budding romance with Gwen. Alex scoffs but Leo is being protective and warns him about hurting his friend. Alex is stunned to see Leo’s humanity and they both exit for work.

University Hospital: Wendy arrives to bring Tripp breakfast. She mostly feels guilty for what Johnny did. Tripp only blames Johnny for getting him into trouble. Wendy wipes away a piece of burrito from Li’s face just as Johnny exits the elevator. Johnny approaches saying he’s going to Tripp’s supervisor and admit to what he did. Tripp wants him to let it go. Johnny apologizes again and Tripp heads out for rounds. Wendy appreciates Johnny’s efforts.

Horton Square: Alex and Xander approach one another like two cowboys in the old west. Xander tells Alex to stay the hell away from Gwen or he’ll make him pay. Alex wonders if Xander’s going to dress up like a clown and kidnap him. Xander counters with a jab about Maggie being his boss. They growl at each other for a while before Xander exits.

Endings

Gabi reviews the Saxton papers and considers her own new fashion line when there’s a knock at the door. She opens it to find Stefan who immediately kisses her. She gets him inside concerned that Li will see them. He explains what happened with EJ and how they agreed to a truce. Gabi and Stefan both believe the truce is b.s. but it gets them one step closer to their goals.

Li arrives at the DiMera mansion but needed to come through the back so he wasn’t seen. EJ thinks they should be secret allies. He wants to help Li stay married to Gabi so she has no access to their family fortune.

