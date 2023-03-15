Drew Barrymore's Interview With Transgender TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Generates Buzz

Drew Barrymore has caused quite a stir recently, all due to kneeling. On Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney appeared as a guest on the chatfest. The two discussed online hate and Mulvaney’s TikTok series, “Days of Girlhood,” where the comedian and Broadway star documents transitioning to a woman.

Mulvaney also gained attention for interviewing President Joe Biden during a “presidential forum” hosted by NowThis News in October. Mulvaney received some backlash for the interview from right-wing activists, something she and Barrymore discussed on her show. Barrymore asked how Mulvaney dealt with the negativity online. Mulvaney stated:

I still read the comments. But there is so much hatred directed at the trans community right now; it’s everywhere. And I think the greatest weapon that I can contribute is trans joy and comedy and talking about hard subjects, and really intricate moments of a transition, and [I] try to let everybody in to see that I’m not a monster, I’m not somebody that is trying to do anything but be myself and be happy.

The two then talked about the hate Barrymore receives, with Mulvaney exclaiming she "can’t imagine anybody disliking you.” Barrymore then got on her hands and knees, something she's done on other shows with other guests, while Mulvaney was seated and said:

Do you want to know, ironically, who dislikes me the most sometimes? ... Myself.

Soon critics ripped into the move via Twitter and called it "degrading" and "bizarre" and accused Barrymore of "hating women."

The multi-hyphenated star received support online, with one poster saying,

And another saying:

Watch the interview below.