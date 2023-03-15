Former OLTL Actor Forbes March Calls Used Cooking Oil Theft Charges "Extremely Overblown"

Former One Life to Live and All My Children star Forbes March is speaking out (via an attorney) regarding the grand larceny charges he's facing for allegedly stealing used cooking oil from a diner in Ulster, New York, earlier this month. March, who played Nash Brennan on OLTL and Scott Chandler on AMC, released a statement through his attorney Jared K. Hart, where he claims the entire thing is a misunderstanding through "poorly marked and seemingly abandoned" containers.

RELATEAD: Ex-One Live to Live Actor Forbes March Accused of Stealing Used Cooking Oil

In a statement to Deadline, the actor's attorney said:

In early February, Forbes purchased an existing used oil collection route through a known business listing service to supplement another of Forbes’ existing businesses which also provides goods and services to restaurants. Forbes’ existing business had the infrastructure in place to segway into the biodiesel collection market. Michaels Diner was on that purchased route.

Part of the collection process involves placing specific containers at restaurants for the oil to be stored and then picked up. Containers had been present at Michaels Diner for months preceding the purchase of the route by Forbes. The manager of Michaels Diner has confirmed that his diner was in fact a customer of the business. Unbeknownst to Forbes, another company called Buffalo Biodiesel also had a container at Michaels Diner and apparently had not serviced this restaurant in over six (6) months; yet this restaurant had been regularly serviced by the company Forbes bought the route from. At Forbes’ first visit to the location, several containers were present in which Forbes was led to believe were all his containers. The containers were poorly marked and seemingly abandoned but oil had been stored in them. The owner confirmed with Forbes that day that the oil was there for him to collect. All of the containers present, except for one, were properly stored for Forbes to collect.

While not readily apparent to Forbes that day due to the poor markings, one of the containers in fact allegedly belonged to Buffalo Biodiesel. Approximately 90 gallons of oil, only a portion of the oil collected that evening, allegedly came from the Biodiesel container that appeared abandoned and contained mostly dirty rainwater that would later have to be separated out.

There was never an intent to steal nor permanently deprive another company of their alleged cooking oil. The oil was offered to be pumped back in immediately and is in fact currently being held by law enforcement. The market value of the alleged oil removed from the Buffalo Biodiesel container is at most $300.00. The facts and circumstances are extremely overblown, and this is nothing more than a civil matter trumped up to be made to look criminal because a competitor in the biodiesel market failed in their obligations to service their customer.

Forbes has been a contributing member to society his entire life and has never had any issues with law enforcement. His goal in running this newly formed business was to contribute to the alternate energy resources available and he was in a unique position to be able to do so. We are disappointed that Forbes’ efforts as a volunteer with children, refugees, the arts, as a first responder and more will forever be overshadowed by these frivolous charges.