On today’s General Hospital recap: Dex is staying at Sonny's who tells him he wants him to coexist with Spencer. Kristina shows up asking why there is extra security but Sonny deflects. Kristina says she has a business proposition for him, and says she wants to open a restaurant. She says she wants to do more than just running Charlie's and volunteering at the youth center. Sonny points out if she's launching a new business she won't have time to do anything else since it's a 24/7 endeavour.

The Finn-Chase men meet for lunch, and the boys are surprised at how angry Gregory is when he sees Alexis across the restaurant. Gregory complains to his sons that Alexis crossed a line, and tells them that he's taking time away from PCU. The boys tell him to talk to Alexis.

Alexis spots the Chase men across the room and tells lunch mate Sam that she should leave. Sam wants to know what happened with Gregory, and Alexis says he lied to her. Alexis claims she was trying to help him and thinks there is more going on. Sam tells her to talk to Gregory.

Gregory tells Alexis he told his boys he was gone from PCU but nothing else. She says she's concerned about him but he tells her not to be. Gregory loses his balance and spills his drink. When Gregory tries to explain what happened, he slurs his words and Alexis questions if he's been drinking.

Liz offers an ear to Portia who tells her that she kept a secret from Curtis and Trina and doesn't know if they'll forgive her. Liz says she understands doing the wrong thing for the right reason. She thinks everyone will heal once the paternity is settled but Portia's not sure.

Liz tells Portia what she did to Esme and is upset she didn't go to the police sooner. Portia says she would be a character witness for her for the meeting with the hospital board, and Liz is grateful for their friendship.

Kevin and Laura run into Spencer when they show up at Spring Ridge to see Esme and The Giant Adorable Baby!! Esme is not thrilled to see Spencer so Laura tells him to leave. Spencer says his brother doesn't belong in prison, but Laura warns him they need Esme to trust her. She asks Spencer to respect Esme's wishes so Spencer storms out. Esme is grateful to Laura and for she keeping her word.

Laura reassures Esme that Nikolas and Spencer love the baby, but Esme thinks they only want to be in control. Esme asks if Laura is buttering her up so she can take Ace away for the Cassadine men, which Laura denies.

Kevin reminds her that she's his niece and hopes Esme will trust him. Laura says she doesn't want to take the baby away from her but also doesn't think prison is the place for him. Esme says the baby should be with her but Laura wants her to think of the baby. Laura says it doesn't have to be prison or the Cassadines. She and Kevin are willing to take care of the baby until she's ready.

Esme says she sees her father when she looks at Kevin and sees Nikolas and Spencer when she looks at Laura. She finds it all overwhelming and thinks it feels wrong. Esme says she's trusting her instincts and keeping Ace with her. Laura realizes how much Esme loves the baby.

Cameron summons Josslyn and Trina but wants to wait for Spencer before telling them why. When Spencer shows up, he tells them he was at Spring Ridge. Cameron tells them he's leaving Port Charles and explains about his move. Spencer doesn't believe it and wants to know the real reason.

Spencer believes Esme is the root of all evil and she's to blame for Cameron wanting to leave. Josslyn counters that an athletic scholarship is amazing and Cameron earned it. Spencer is still angrily blaming Esme for everything and says she'll ruin Ace's life like she ruined theirs.

Alone with Josslyn, Cameron admits he'll miss her and their friendship when he leaves. She's happy he's willing to remain friends with her. Cameron warns her to stay away from Dex. He says she hates Sonny and his life and Dex is part of that life. If she’s not careful, she'll wind up living a life she hates.

Spencer is not happy to find Dex at Sonny's apartment. Sonny says he invited Dex to stay with them for a while.

Trina shows up at Spring Ridge to see Esme.

