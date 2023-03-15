On today’s General Hospital recap: Sonny asks the shooter who he's working for. He manages to say he was hired anonymously through a contractor. Brick brings in a doctor who declares the shooter dead, then patches up Dex. Sonny tells Brick to find out who hired the shooter and that Dex pushed him out of the way. Dex almost passes out and falls into Sonny's loving arms. Sonny wants Dex to come home with him. (I see frilly dresses in Dex' future)

Brick gets a bit of information, enough to know that the person who sent the shooter is a powerful enemy. Sonny vows to make them pay.

Mac tells Felicia about his visit with Cody which was going well until he clammed up. Mac says Cody has financial issues and Felicia wonders if they can help. Mac says Cody isn't family and not their responsibility.

Dante questions the DNA test results and realizes Cody lied about Mac not being his father. Cody explains about thinking Taub was his father and beleives the necklace was his birthrite. Cody bitches about Serena getting his half of Dominique's inheritance. Dante thinks maybe Sam was right about Cody all along.

Cody admits he screwed up and regretted everything he did. He said he got the second DNA test done to show Mac. Dante wants Cody to tell Mac the truth, the whole truth. Cody decides not to say anything. Dante doesn't understand why he would deprive himself of that relationship. Dante tells Cody to stop punishing himself and have Mac and his family embrace him. Cody thinks not saying anything is doing the right thing.

Finn tells Victor he was able to identify the pathogen in his blood which is localized to one area. The pathogen has achieved it's goal. He tells Victor he couldn't have gotten it from contact with others and asks if he has any enemies. Finn says Victor would have injested the pathogen sometime in late November. Finn says the damage done is not reversible and there is no cure. (Damn!! Little Victor won't be coming out to play anymore)

Drew wants Laura to consider his offer, but she doesn't want to give up Valentin's stake in the company. She says it's too soon to make a decision about Charlotte's inheritance. Laura says Charlotte will decide once she's of age what she wants to do with them.

Valentin and Anna wonder what the significance is of the codes found in the necklace. Anna thinks they should plant false codes into Eileen's report to see if Victor follows. Lucy interupts to say she has to leave because no one will know how to do certain things for the Nurse's Ball (I laughed at: "Do you think anyone will know where to find a llama that doesn't spit?")

Anna tries to reassure Lucy, but she says she's the only one that can pull it off especially since it's for the 60th anniversary. Anna admits to Valentin she's also sad not to be part of the ball this year but is certain the Nurse's Ball will go on. Lucy is still desperate to leave but Anna says they're in this mess because of Lucy and warns her to sit tight an be quiet.

Carly, Bobbie and Maxie stop by the mansion to discuss the Nurse's Ball. Brook Lynn points out they need more than Olivia's okay to have it at the Metro Court. They need Nina's acceptance as well.

Nina shows up and Maxie asks about using the Metro Court for the ball. Nina says it's fine with her if Olivia agrees. Maxie wants them all to work together peacefully to pull this off.

Nina speaks with Carly and Drew privately, and tells them Willow updated her about her health and wants to continue to do so moving forward. Drew offers to talk to Willow to find out the best way to share information with NIna. Carly continues to snipe so Nina offers a veiled threat about knowing things about them.

Mac spots Victor at the bar, and asks why he's been avoiding the police regarding Nikolas' disapearance. Mac accuses Victor of hiding Nikolas somewhere. Victor says he has no idea where Nikolas is.

As Victor is leaving, he spots Laura and has a flashback of her telling him she'll take him apart. He accuses her of being the guilty party, though Laura has no idea. Victor says she'll pay dearly because they both have a lot to lose. (Dear Mac, you're standing right there as Victor essentially threatens the Mayor. Maybe arrest him for something, anything)

