General Hospital's resident newshounds are Gregory (Gregory Harrison) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). The two characters have butted heads on screen, but off-screen, Harrison enjoys working with Grahn. The actor delved into how his and Grahn's processes differ in an interview with Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest podcast.

Harrison explained that he does extensive preparation in advance of filming scenes. In contrast, he said of Grahn:

She’s great to work with, but you're right—I’m not sure she’s read the script when she arrives on the set. She’s so smart and so quick and she’s so adept at making her choices and learning her lines in the room. I’ll sit down with her and we’ll get an hour or something before we have to walk upstairs. And we’ll run these lines and by the end of the hour, she’s got 'em all. We go up; she nails it. At first, I was like, 'Oh, is this the process that you work?' But it works, and once the camera’s rolling, I just totally trust her. She’s always there. She's really fun to work with, you know?

He shared:

She’s just a really good actress. She believes everything she’s doing. But she doesn’t—but I think part of her process is not to overthink it. I like to overthink; I like to walk down the beach and imagine all the different ways that any line could be said and make my choice about what feels right to me and what do I really mean and do all this acting work, and then walk onto the set and add that final most important element, which is, what am I getting from the other actor?

For Harrison, teaming with other actors is like harmonizing with a symphony. He said: