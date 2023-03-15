Get ready for more Days of Our Lives! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peacock has ordered two more seasons of DAYS. That means the show will air through at least Season 60.

Peacock states that DAYS has regularly been among the top 10 watched titles since the original episodes shifted to the streamer in September 2022. DAYS will air its 15,000th episode during the two additional seasons that Peacock ordered. The Salem-set soap is currently the second-longest-running daytime drama; the longest-running is General Hospital (currently celebrating 60 years on air).

Corday Productions Television, in association with Sony Pictures Television, produces the show. The EP is Ken Corday, with Albert Alarr as co-EP and Ron Carlivati as head writer.