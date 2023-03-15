On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Elena rightfully asks Nate why he’s so defensive. Nate responds defensively saying she’s asking him all kinds of questions about his relationship with Victoria. He’s growing tired of reassuring her that nothing is going on. She presses him saying the more he defends his actions the more worried she gets. Nate says he can’t win (which is sort of what someone would say if they were trying to defend lies). Elena doesn’t love feeling the way she does, but her gut is telling her Nate’s story doesn’t add up. She hopes Nate is telling the truth and not gaslighting her (trust your gut, Elena!).

Nate takes Elena’s hands and reminds her how committed he is to their relationship. She’s not in love with his response and thinks he sounds like he’s under some sort of obligation. Nate loses his patience with Elena’s very accurate gut and thinks they should just talk in the morning. She grabs him and he says again that he is very deeply committed to and in love with her.

Across town at The Grand Phoenix, Victoria sips on a drink, impatiently awaiting Nate’s arrival. As she sits, her mind wanders to the hot sexy time she hopes awaits her.

