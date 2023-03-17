Skip to main content
Don Diamont

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Bill Proposes to Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 20 - 24, 2023

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: 

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle) move forward with their work relationship.

Bill (Don Diamont) proposes to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) .

The Logan Daddy (Patrick Duffy) and his girlfriend, Lucy (Linda Purl), return for a visit.

Sheila continues to fret that Bill knows about her nekkid time with Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) saves the day…

Deacon helps Sheila weigh her options.

Daddy Logan loses his cool when talking about Ridge.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) offers Katie (Heather Tom) some sage advice about her relationship with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Sheila and Bill go to the dark side.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and Beautiful spoilers!

