On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Secret DiMera Lab: Kate, Kayla, and Marlena are resting comfortably in their cryogenic tubes. Megan enters saying it’s time for them to wake up because they all have so much to do. Marlena and Kayla awaken but Kate is nowhere to be found. Marlena spots a curtain and finds another cryogenic tube. They both wonder who the hell was being held there. Kayla assumes Megan released the person who was being held in that tube. She also thinks Megan might have used the technology to help the Phoenix rise again! Marlena listens as Kayla makes all of us relive Stefano’s “essence” being inserted in Steve via microchip (I thought we banished Steveano!?).

Marlena is more concerned about where Megan has Kate stashed.

In another room, Kate awakens with a gag in her mouth which Megan immediately takes out and then announces the beginning of “phase two.” Kate is none too happy and demands answers. Megan reminds her who is in control. Kate takes a different approach and asks about Marlena and Kayla. Megan assures her they’re just fine, but she has something to discuss with her. Kate is having none of Megan’s games. Megan says Kate, Marlena, and Kayla are merely pawns (HA!). Just then, Megan pulls out the orchid to remind Kate of her control over the entire situation. She had to use the orchid to actually bring them back to life. She goes on to say the orchid was also used to remedy her own condition (what condition?!?!) and that of another (calling Bo Brady!).

Megan says she’s going to use Kate as a guinea pig. She has a serum that could cure or kill her. She’s going to use Kate to do a little pilot testing.

ISA Headquarters: Andrew greets his Uncle Steve who has no time for warm hugs. He’s there to get help finding Megan Hathaway. Andrew says finding Megan is one of the ISA’s top priorities. Steve thinks he is giving him the run around. Andrew says he’s unable to answer his questions because Steve and John don’t have clearance. Steve doubles down saying they are looking for the woman who was responsible for their wives’ deaths. Andrew says the ISA thinks he and John have been compromised. He reminds Steve about how he and John were held hostage and under Megan’s control. Andrew doesn’t actually believe they are compromised, but others in the ISA think they are.

Andrew says he wants justice for his Aunt Kayla just as much as Steve does. Steve vows to continue looking for Megan whether or not the ISA helps. Andrew immediately begins to type on his computer and Steve gets up to exit. Andrew looks up and says he’s printing out information about Megan that will help Steve and John in their search. He gets up to leave allowing Steve access to his computer.

San Francisco: Paul is lifting weights when John arrives and they embrace. Paul asks how John’s doing, but he has no time for that foolishness. Paul says Andrew never mentioned anything about Megan Hathaway. Further, Paul says he and Andrew aren’t really talking at all. John gets a little snarky and asks if they lacked “heat.” Paul snaps back saying they didn’t have any problems, but realized they lived in different areas of the country - long distance relationships and all. John gets really snarky wondering why a superstar athlete and a spy couldn’t, um, connect. John seems actually pissed that his son didn’t try hard enough to find happiness with Andrew.

John apologizes for his harsh words, and then gets a call from Steve who thinks he might know where Megan is. He wonders how quickly John can get to an airport. Paul offers him a ride but John shuts him down. Paul argues with his father who says he and Steve need to search for Megan on their own. They embrace and Paul wishes his dad luck on his journey.

Statesville: Lucas doesn’t understand why Roman wants to see him. Roman tells him about Megan Hathaway about whom he’s never heard. Roman says she was “dead” but Stefano saved her. She’s now fully functional and totally lethal. Roman thinks maybe Kate mentioned something about Megan when she was married to Stefano. Roman fills him in on John and Steve’s whereabouts and that they are all searching for Megan. Lucas insists he has no information about Megan.

Lucas check in with Roman who says friends are helping him get through. He specifically mentions Abe who relayed stories of Lexie’s death (can we PLEASE have Lexi back? anyone else with me?!?!) to help him deal with his grief. Lucas makes it about himself saying the way Roman feels about Kate is the same way he feels about Samantha Gene (that’s a REACH, Lucas!). They begin to hash out what Lucas did to Samantha Gene. Roman thinks visiting Lucas is a good way to honor Kate’s memory. He leaves saying he’s going to check on John and Steve.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Stefan And EJ Draw New Battle Lines

Endings

After John leaves, Paul grabs his phone and stares at a picture of Andrew. He flashes back to his time BEYOND SALEM and his totally hot kiss with Andrew. He goes to the door and finds Andrew on the other side.

Steve and John have arrived at the location the ISA gave them to find Megan Hathaway. They run into a locked door but neither of them have their lock picking equipment on them. Regardless, Steve moves to the door and begins to use his knowledge to pick the lock.

Kayla activates the cryogenic chamber and pulls out a wire. She explains to Marlena how Steve taught her how easy it is to pick a lock. She moves to the door and tries to work Steve’s magic. Kayla clicks the lock open at the same time Steve does. Kayla backs away from the door as it begins to open.

John and Steve open the door with guns drawn.

Roman returns to The Pub and talks to Kate’s urn. He’s hoping she will reach out to him again.

Megan return as with the serum as Kate tries to escape the ties that bind her. Megan thinks the serum could be the answer to her prayers. She fills a syringe and says if she doesn’t die, Kate may thank her for the impact the serum has on her system. As Megan prepares to inject her, Kate says the rope on her hands wasn’t tight. She then punches Megan and calls her a “dumb bitch.” Kate makes her way out the door and immediately runs into BO FREAKING BRADY!

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!