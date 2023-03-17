Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of March 20 - 24, 2023

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Steve (Stephen Nichols) puts Megan (Miranda Wilson) in a corner.

Li (Remington Hoffman) and Gabi (Camila Banus) share a nice moment.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) make early gains in Sloan’s (Jessica Serfaty) case against them.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) encourages Harris (Steve Burton) to pursue treatment.

Megan decides Kate (Lauren Koslow) must die.

Chad (Billy Flynn) seeks Abe’s (James Reynolds) counsel.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) pays Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) a visit.

Jada (Elia Cantu) can’t understand why Talia (Aketra Sevillian) would want to work at Sweet Bits.

Sloan helps Eric (Greg Vaughan) consider his future.

Paulina tells Chanel to be very careful.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) tries to use her connection to John (Drake Hogestyn) to make contact.

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Paulina are stunned by what they learn.

Megan puts pressure on Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton).

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Xander (Paul Telfer) come to blows over Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) set up Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi.

Roman (Josh Taylor) fills in Eric on the latest happenings.

Rafe (Galen Gering) advises Stefan about his future with Gabi.

Bo (Peter Reckell) urges Megan to release him.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!