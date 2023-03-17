On today’s General Hospital recap: Spencer is not happy to hear that Dex is now his roommate, but Sonny tells him to watch his tone. Spencer says Cameron is leaving and admits he'll miss him and doesn't want to be stuck with Dex. Sonny questions what Dex has to do with anything, and Spencer tells him that Josslyn broke up with Cameron to get with Dex. Sonny tells him to lay off Dex and wants them to both co-exist. After Sonny leaves, Spencer wants to know why Dex is lying about sneaking around with Josslyn which Dex denies.

Cameron points out to Josslyn the mob violence is her future if she stays with Dex. She flashes back to Dex telling her that he was hired to get evidence against Sonny. Josslyn tells Cameron not to worry about her because she'll be fine.

Trina introduces herself to Esme (and the Giant Gorgeous Baby, who was actually grinning at her at one point. Ah those newborns and their grins!!) Esme says she doesn't remember Trina but knows she's one of the people that she hurt. Esme wonders why she hated Trina so much and is glad she doesn't remember being that person.

Esme just wants to be free to raise Ace. Trina mentions the baby being Spencer's brother and Esme gets upset saying Spencer can't have him. Trina swears she's only here to see the baby and doesn't think Spring Ridge is the best place for him . Esme says they need each other and wants the baby with her. She doesn't think it's fair she goes to prison for something she doesn't remember.

Esme says her father forced her to do things, but Trina disagrees, saying Esme wasn't' forced to drug her or tape Cameron and Josslyn. Esme says they'll never know the truth since Ryan is dead and she doesn't remember. Trina admits she came to see if Esme was lying, but Esme swears she has no memories. Trina calls the others to meet her at Spencer's for some important news.

Gregory denies drinking and claims he was just being klutzy, but Alexis doesn't believe him. Alexis says she'll understand and offers to drive him to his appointment. She demands his car keys. Gregory says not everyone is a drunk like her and swears he never wants to see her again.

Alexis returns to the table and tells Sam she took Gregory's keys and that he was behaving drunk. She wonders if she went too far but knows something is not right. Sam speaks to the bartender and tells Alexis that Gregory was not served any alcohol. Alexis is still determined to believe he was hiding something.

Nina gets upset the results of Liesl's latest round of tests haven't come back. She's worried Willow won't be able to hold on but Liesl reassures her. Liesl ignores a call from Scott and complains to Nina about Liz' role in Britt's death. Nina tells her not to shut out Scott because he can support her right now.

Liesl gets the call she will be Willow's bone marrow donor and Nina is thrilled. Liesl says there is a problem. Nina's worried what will happen if they have to wait.

Nina wants to know why Sonny has two bodyguards. He says he needs extra security because there was an incident last night. Nina wants details but he reminds her that she doesn't want to know about his business. Nina's not sure she still thinks that way.

Maxie's annoyed when Carly doesn't answer her question about vendors because she's distracted by Amelia (Giant Gorgeous Baby #2 who was also grinning at everyone in the room)

Chase shows up at the mansion to see Amelia, and he and Brook Lynn have a moment while they reminisce about Bailey. Chase visits with Millow and the baby.

Maxie asks Brook Lynn about things between her and Chase and thinks they need to be honest with each other. After Maxie leaves, Brook Lynn asks Chase to perform at the Nurse's Ball.

Alone with Michael, Carly checks to make sure he's ok, and he admits that he's worried about losing Willow.

Liesl heads to the mansion to tell Willow she has been cleared to donate but it can't happen right away. Liesl is on anticoagulants and must go off them and wait until they are clear of her system before it's safe for her to donate. Willow is determined to keep the faith and hang on as long as necessary.

Cameron and Josslyn show up at the apartment and are surprised to see Dex. Spencer tells them Dex is living there now. Trina shows up and tells them she went to see Esme and says she's amazed at the transformation. She believes Esme isn't faking and wants to go to the DA to ask to have the charges dropped.

Spencer doesn't agree with dropping the charges and believes Esme needs to pay for everything she's done. Trina says that's why Esme can't be charged right now because she'll play as sympathetic in front of a jury. Trina thinks if Esme is free and then reverts to her old ways she won't be able to be tried again for the same crime. Everyone understands Trina's point and agrees to let the charges be dropped.

Trina calls Diane to set up a meeting, telling Spencer right now Esme is not a threat to anyone.

Esme gets upset when she receives mail from Heather but then decides to read the letter.



