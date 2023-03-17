General Hospital Spoilers for the week of March 20 - 24, 2023

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Epiphany’s (Sonya Eddy) life is celebrated.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) tries to be helpful.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is very very nervous.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) contemplates what a future with Sonny (Maurice Benard) will look like.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) has harsh words for Dex (Evan Hofer).

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is a strong shoulder for Michael (Chad Duell).

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is SHOOKETH!

Lucy (Lynn Herring) risks her life for the Nurses’ Ball.

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) find themselves on opposite sides.

Chase (Josh Swickard) listens to Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Valentin offers his strong shoulder.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) talk business.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) don’t know how to act around each other.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) is a rock for Trina.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) has worries.

Sonny and Carly (Laura Wright) revisit the past.

Cody (Josh Kelly) considers Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) proposition.

Laura (Genie Francis) and Elizabeth find common ground.

Anna chases after Lucy.

