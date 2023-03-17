Karamo Brown Discusses Karamo Season 2 Renewal and What Distinguishes His Show

Kudos to Karamo! The Karamo Brown-hosted talk show has been renewed for Season 2, according to Variety. Tracie Wilson, EVP of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News, made the announcement on March 16.

Brown spoke to Variety about the renewal and discussed what makes his show unique. Noting that he's always wanted to host a talk show, he reflected on his goal, saying:

My ultimate goal since day one. Only thing that I ever wanted. Only thing. Everything was always with the purpose of, how can I get here? And to know that we got there — we got a second season. Gayle King was like, 'The talk show graveyard is real after Season 1.' And she was like, 'I pray that you don’t come in that graveyard with me.' It put a fear in my mind, even though when she said that she was encouraging. Everyone’s been encouraging and the audience received it and it got picked it up.

Unlike other shows, which have lots of famous guests, Karamo primarily features regular people as guests. Brown said:

My lane is from 'Queer Eye' my lane is from when I first met you working in social services at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. I have always been helping regular people. I didn’t help any celebrities. You’re great at talking to celebrities, but I get awkward. I like my lane. I think also with Dr. Phil retiring, I’ll be one of the last in this lane, and I plan to be the last to revive it where there’s now more behind me.

Would Brown ever invite any right-wing politicians onto Karamo? He explained:

Never. The reason being is because I’m not equipped to have all the facts like CNN, like an Anderson Cooper who’s been studying this, [like] Rachel Maddow. I wish Jonathan Van Ness could get a late night talk show. They study politics. I don’t study politics, I study emotions. I would do a disservice trying to argue with a politician on my show, but what I will do is bring someone on my show and show them how their actions are hurting their child and how when you do these things, how this is hurting someone and talk about it from a feeling space. I would do that.

So far, Karamo is sold across 85% of America and airs on numerous prominent station groups. Kerry Shannon serves as EP, with Gloria Harrison-Hall serving as co-EP.