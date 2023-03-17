Hope (Kristian Alfonso) makes her grand return to Peacock's Days of Our Lives on March 17. But what is the beloved character up to? And what spurred Alfonso to come back to the soap? She opened up to TV Insider.

Hope might not be in a familiar location when we see her next. Alfonso quipped:

Who said Hope is in Salem?

When the audience does catch up with Hope, the cop is hunting down Megan (Miranda Wilson), who tried to kill her on DAYS: Beyond Salem. And the brunette is determined to nab Megan. Alfonso mused:

Hope does not leave stones unturned.

Alfonso described how shaken up Hope feels when she learns that Megan might have been involved in the deaths of Kate (Lauren Koslow), Marlena (Deidre Hall), and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). And her current quest will see her reteam with old pals Steve (Stephen Nichols) and John (Drake Hogestyn)

But Hope has yet to discover the biggest secret Megan is hiding: that Bo (Peter Reckell) is actually alive! Bo woke up in Megan's secret hideaway at the end of Beyond Salem (Chapter 2), and the twist inspired Alfonso to return to DAYS.

She explained: