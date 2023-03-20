On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Bill says the whole plan was risky because Sheila could have figured it out (How?! None of it makes any sense!). He continues saying it was risky to pull Taylor in , but they had to in order to make it make sense (see prior snarky comment). Ridge doesn’t like that Taylor had to be involved at all. Bill says the feds assured him she would be exonerated of shooting him (soooo, Taylor gets off completely free for a crime she committed and dodged? WHY DID ANY OF THIS NEED TO HAPPEN?).

Ridge thinks everyone has suffered including himself. He had to be away from his family (did they miss him?). They both acknowledge everyone had to suffer to accomplish this goal. Bill is a wee bit offended his family has fallen for the ruse. How could they possibly think he’s fallen for Sheila? Ridge gets snarky saying they make a very handsome couple. Bill has no time for Ridge’s foolishness as he has no idea how much longer he will be able to keep it up.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Ridge And Bill Are Working For The FBI!

Ridge knows that Bill has it bad but says they have to keep going so they can put Sheila away forever (Was that in question before? I’m sorry to belabor this point, but didn’t they have the evidence before?). They can’t quit now. The camera then pans to Sheila in Bill’s house having a drink…

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!