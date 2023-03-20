On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Labratory: Megan tells Bo to kill Kate. Bo thinks he should take Kate outside because they don’t really want blood all over the lab. Kate assumes Bo was faking but he grabs her and escorts her out.

Marlena and Kayla question Dr. Rolf about who was in the other cryogenic tube. They stroke his ego by saying how impressive it was he kept someone alive for over a decade. Megan enters and they all cover by saying they were talking about Kate. Megan says Kate refused to cooperate and is being taken care of.

Hours Later

Brady Pub: Roman is wondering what it will take for him to hear from Kate again. He takes her the urn, closes the restaurant and exits. At some point, Roman must have returned because he’s in the pub when John and Steve arrive. John relays how they’ve been tracking Megan with Andrew’s help. Oh yeah, they ran into Hope who is going to try to get information out of Harris Michaels. Roman hopes she’s being safe considering what happened the last time they were together (See Beyond Salem: Chapter 2).

ISA Facility in Frederick, Maryland: Agent Rose greets Hope and “fan girls” a bit saying how legendary she and Bo are. Hope says she misses her “late” husband everyday. Agent Rose takes Hope to see Harris. She goes on to say Kimberly (squeal!) has been trying to work with Harris but to no avail. Hope wants to meet with Harris alone. Agent Rose is reluctant but eventually capitulates.

Hope and Harris talk about how he thought Megan was controlling him. She thinks Harris is still under Megan’s control which is why Kimberly couldn’t get through to him. Further, Hope thinks she’s the only one who he’ll respond to, but only when they’re alone. Harris says what they had together was a con. Hope says the beginning of their relationship was real. If Megan completely controlled Harris, Hope wouldn’t still be alive (which is sort of true, but Hope doesn’t really know the difference, see Beyond Salem: Chapter 2).

Hope says she still has feelings for Harris and touches his arm to try and spark it. She goes to kiss him and Harris aggressively puts his hands around her neck. He warns her not to play him. Hope believes Harris is incapable of killing her. She believes they are both Megan’s victims. Hope goes on to tell Harris how Megan is responsible for the deaths of Marlena, Kate, and Kayla. He argues but Hope insists he has the opportunity to get his life back. If Harris can’t do it for himself, Hope asks that he do it for her.

Outside The DiMera Laboratory: Bo escorts Kate outside where she tries to remind him who he is and how many people will be thrilled to know he’s alive. Kate wonders what Hope would think. Bo says Hope is his ex-wife, and why should he care? Bo’s done talking and says it’s time to die. Kate gives Bo her wedding ring and asks that he return it to Roman.

Bo has no knowledge of Roman and Kate’s marriage. She explains all she’s been through in the last few months… life - death - life - death, etc. You know a typical week in Salem. She reminds Bo of another time in his past he thought someone was dead - when Bo said goodbye to Roman on the beach all those years ago. She goes on to tell him Roman loves her and surely he doesn’t want to be responsible for devastating his own brother. Bo counters if he shoots her now Roman will be none the wiser. All this discussion is for naught because he doesn’t really care about Roman or anyone else. Kate decides to do a roll call of everyone in his family, including Chelsea (squeal!). Bo says he’ll kill Kate just to shut her up (somewhere in the netherworld Devil Jordan is shouting in agreement!).

DiMera Laboratory: Megan and Dr. Rolf begin to recall what’s happened since we last saw them…

July Flashback: Megan walks in to find Bo finally conscious. She asks him to say something. He looks up and says, “Where’s Hope?”. In the present day, Megan angrily tells Dr. Rolf how enraging his response was.

August Flashback: Bo is out of the tube and locked in a room. He’s banging on the door begging Megan to release him so he can find Hope. Megan stands outside the door as Dr. Rolf arrives. From inside the room, Bo says the last thing he remembers is being in the park as he was dying in Hope’s arms. Megan tells Dr. Rolf she needs him to cure Bo of Hope Brady.

September Flashback: Dr. Rolf has worked his magic on Bo. Megan presents him with a picture of Hope and asks how it makes him feel. Bo takes the picture, wads it up, and throws it down. Megan giggles with glee.

October Flashback: Megan presents Bo with their high school yearbook where they were voted “best couple.” Bo doesn’t get the point of the exercise but tries to play along.

November Flashback: Dr. Rolf returns to Megan after fleeing from Jakarta (see DAYS mothership after Tripp and Wendy tracked him down). She reports Bo has lost his feelings for Hope but hasn’t sparked with her. She read a story in The Spectator about the orchid and wonders if Dr. Rolf could use it to help her turn back time with Bo. He doesn’t have the orchid but knows where he can get it. The plan is to make them young again.

December Flashback: Bo sneaks into the Kiriakis Mansion and steals the orchid (very cool twist!).

January Flashback: Megan reads the story that Marlena has died. She looks at the picture of Marlena, Kate, and Kayla and utters a shallow apology. She had no idea they would get sick again. That being said, it was more important she have possession of the orchid.

February Flashback: Bo walks into the room and sees Marlena, Kayla, and Kate in the cryogenic tubes. Megan walks in afterwards and he asks what “the women” are doing there. She explains they will be helping them get back all of the time they lost.

Present Day: Dr. Rolf says once they administer the serum… Megan finishes his sentence saying they will be young again and they’ll be able to start over. She giggles like a school girl saying he won’t leave her and will lover her forever and ever… leaving Hope to be with some other “poor sap” (Miranda Wilson is playing this story REALLY well).

Endings

John and Steve promise to keep Roman informed of any new information. They all go outside and it seems a storm is a-brewin (a DAYSASTER, perhaps?!?!?).

Marlena and Kate discuss how they’re dealing with everything. Marlena keeps trying to reach out to John and her family but has been unsuccessful. They decide focusing on their families will allow them to persevere. Just then, John hears Marlena’s voice asking him not to give up on her, but he thinks it’s just the wind.

Hope escorts Harris outside the cell. She informs Agent Rose that Harris has agreed to another session with Kimberly.

Marlena and Kayla hear a gunshot. Megan and Dr. Rolf hear the gunshot, as well. Megan thinks Kate is dead and instructs Dr. Rolf to get back to work creating more serum to facilitate her happily ever after.

Megan meets Bo in the hallway where he says the deed is done. She’s very proud of him but needs him to do some other things. Bo rebels saying he doesn’t take orders from her anymore.

