Eric Braeden Slams Eva Longoria For Alleged Comments Against Y&R: "You Simply Weren’t Good Enough"

Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) doesn't play about The Young and the Restless, regardless of who it is. Braeden went off on former Y&R star Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) on Twitter, where he accused the Desperate Housewives actress of dissing the show.

Longoria appeared on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, a joint venture with HBO Max and CNN. Her interview aired over the weekend, where she talked about motherhood, marriage, and her political activism and career.

Longoria told host Chris Wallace that when she landed the role of Isabella Braña in 2001, she was a headhunter for a temp agency. Longoria claimed she wasn't being paid enough on the show and that she continued with the job and hid her daytime gig from clients because they wouldn't want a "dumb actress" handling their accounts. Longoria stated:

I was so good at it that when I got Young and the Restless it didn't pay enough for me to live off being an actor. So I continued being a headhunter and Young and the Restless. I would hide the fact that I was on Young and the Restless to my clients, because they didn't want, like, a dumb actress handling their accounts. One time, one of my clients was like, 'You look like a girl that I've seen on a soap opera,' and I go 'No! That's not... I don't know who that is.' I was like the opposite of a publicist's dream. I was like, 'Don't tell anybody I'm on that show!' Because I was you know, still making more on my day job.

Was Braeden right or wrong? See the interview below and you decide.