This week on General Hospital, playing both sides comes back to bite Dex (Evan Hofer).

Joss (Eden McCoy) questions if Dex has changed his mind about getting intel against Sonny (Maurice Benard). Dex questions Joss if he owes Sonny now that he's in his debt. Later, Dex tells Joss he can't warn Sonny without snitching on himself.

Michael (Chad Duell) shows up after sex between the two. Will their dirty little secret be found out?