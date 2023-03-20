Dex (Evan Hofer) is a man caught between two worlds on General Hospital. On one hand, he's working undercover for Michael (Chad Duell) to take down Sonny (Maurice Benard); on the other hand, he's falling for Michael's little sis Josslyn (Eden McCoy)...and keeping secrets from her. Hofer spoke about Joss and Dex's attraction and the secrets between them to Soap Opera Digest.

Dex and Josslyn first hooked up while she was still with Cameron (William Lipton), but that wasn't the only complication to their growing connection. Despite all the challenges facing Dex, he gave in to his attraction to the blonde college student. Hofer explained:

I think the logic that guides him so much and that he normally follows told him not to, but obviously, he started falling for this girl a while ago, and that night, he almost loses her [to The Hook]. And to feel like he could have lost her, I think he just threw logic out the window. He’s like, ‘I can’t live without this girl.’ It was like, ‘All that matters right now is that I am here with this girl that I’m falling for, she almost lost her life tonight because I never got to make clear how I felt about that, and I don’t think I could live with that.’ He felt like he can live with the consequences [of sleeping with her] but he couldn’t live with losing her.

Why is Dex so drawn to Joss? Hofer dished:

I think he likes that she gives it back to him, that she stands up for what she believes in. He really admires that she’s not afraid to say what’s on her mind. He loves her honesty. I think that’s a really important thing in a partner, that even if it’s not what you want to hear, they are willing to tell you hard truths when they need to be told.

Dex might love Joss' honesty, but of course, he's hiding lots of things from her. Of that conflict, Hofer mused: