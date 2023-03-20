On today’s General Hospital recap: Sonny tells Nina that Carly dropped off Donna but she won't be staying. Carly looks less than thrilled when Donna is happy to see Nina. After Carly and Donna leave, Nina questions Sonny because she wants answers. Sonny says he's not a target, but in order to keep everyone safe neither she nor the kids will be with him.

Sonny says it's just precautionary but Nina says she loves him and says she can accept the guards and the danger. Sonny doesn't want her dealing with the danger and brings up Morgan's death because he won't go through that again. He says he loves Nina so she agrees to keep her distance.

Millow discuss how they are postponing the wedding until after the transplant. Willow wants to be strong and healthy for the event. Michael reassures her that Liesl will be fine in time for the transplant. Drew stops by and Willow asks him to walk her down the aisle and he accepts. Willow says Drew has become essential to her and their little family.

MIchael tells Brook Lynn his concerns that Willow might be too weak for the transplant to work since they have to wait for the blood thinner to get out of Liesl's system. Michael feels they're just pretending and that they have no idea how it will play out. Brook Lynn wonders if Willow will want to reconcile with Nina. Michael says there will be time when Willow survives to deal with that but shouldn't spend her last days dealing with Nina.

Willow and Brook Lynn discuss her situation and how some days she thinks everything will work out, but then there are days she's worried she will die. Brook Lynn tells her not to lose sight of the transplant. The two discuss Chase and Willow wonders if Brook Lynn is still in love with him.

Dex believes Sonny saved his life which makes him look at his boss differently. He says Sonny came back and personally rescued him and he now feels like he owes Sonny. Josslyn thinks Dex may have to leave town to avoid Sonny coming after him. Dex suggests she go with him but she says she has her life here. The two have sex on the couch and when they're done, Dex says he's going to stay and get the evidence against Sonny. (Is Sonny an aphrodisiac for these two?). Josslyn wants to know who Dex' employer is as Michael comes knocking at the door.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Trina Advocates For Esme’s Freedom

Spencer seeks out Victor and says he needs help saving Ace. Spencer asks if Victor has the connections to get the baby away from Esme. Bobbie interrupts to accuse Victor of killing Luke. She swears he will pay and tries to appeal to Spencer, telling him not to have anything to do with his uncle. Bobbie says Spencer is named after Luke and doesn't know how he can sit here with Luke's murderer. Spencer says he's giving Victor the benefit of the doubt.

VAnna are concerned when they realize Lucy is gone from the safehouse. Valentin worries Victor will realize what they've done and will come after them. Anna thinks she can find Lucy and bring her back but Valentin disagrees. Valentin gets angry and says Anna screwed up with Lucy and now she's putting herself in danger to fix it. Anna says she's going to see it through and storms out.

Lucy, stupidly, heads to the Metro Court and eavesdrops on Maxie and Bobbie's talk about their Nurses' Ball plans. Maxie stumbles across Lucy in the Deception offices and wonders where she's been. Lucy says she's back to save the ball saying it requires her special touch. Lucy says she can't be hands on because she has to stay dead but that Maxie will be her eyes and ears. Anna shows up insisting that Lucy go with her.

Valentin heads to the bridge of birthing babies through pants, where Carly stumbles across him. She points out he's supposed to be dead and wonders why he faked his death. Carly wants answers and Valentin says he's trying to prove Victor killed Luke. Carly pushes for more saying she doesn't trust him. Valentin brings up Drew and how they worked together in Greece as Drew shows up. Drew wants to hear the plan to take down Victor.

*(So we all sat here wondering how long it would take for Carly to climb into stories that have nothing to do with her. First we have her breaking up the Victor/Liz argument and climbing into the Liz/Esme story. And now here we are, having her climb into the VAnna/Lucy/Victor/Eileen/Laura story. How ever can they manage stories without the almighty Carly in it. What's next? Is she going to overhear Selina telling Holly how things are working out with impotent Victor? Maybe she'll order the DNA test on Curtis and Trina. GUH ) *

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!