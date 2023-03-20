Ingo Rademacher Claims Firing Due to Political Beliefs in New Lawsuit Filing

Former General Hospital actor Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jax) is accusing ABC of firing him due to his politics. Rademacher's attorneys filed new paperwork to oppose ABC's motion to have the lawsuit tossed, alleging his axing from the Mouse House's sole soap was all due to how he leans in politics.

Deadline is reporting that Rachemacher's attorneys claim in their motion:

ABC had a duty to accommodate Ingo. Instead, it put him through a sham process that was designed to fail, and which was meant to cover up the real reason for Ingo’s termination: his political views.

RELATED: ABC Requesting Judge to Kick Former GH Star Ingo Rademacher's Lawsuit

Rademacher alleges that GH's executive producer Frank Valentini and others on the soap were against Rademacher voting for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election and Rademacher's vocal opposition to getting vaccinated. The filing claims:

…the show’s producers and writers did not like his comments about Donald Trump and restrictive Covid policies, so they wrote him off the show and decided to “recast” the role. That meant hiring somebody else to play Ingo’s character. There was a problem, though: Ingo was one of the most popular actors on General Hospital. He was under contract until June 2022 and the producers had previously discussed extending his deal. Criticism of Ingo’s political commentary also led to the creation of the #FireIngo, which was trending around the time ABC decided to axe him. So, instead of being honest with Ingo, ABC used the Covid vaccine policy as an excuse to get rid of him.

Rademacher's original claims in the lawsuit accused ABC of not allowing him a religious exemption. ABC stated in their motion from earlier this month:

When the content of Rademacher’s religious exemption request, and his conduct in support of his request, is considered, it is undisputed that none of the beliefs stated in his request, or explained to ABC, were either ‘religious’ within the meaning of the law or sincerely held, as required under the FEHA. In truth, Rademacher lacks an answer to the ultimate question because …his religion has absolutely nothing to draw from beyond his own imagination – no writings, no leaders, no creed, no history, no clergy, nothing.

The network asserts in their paperwork that, when Erin Nguyen, Director, Employee Relations at Walt Disney Television, questioned Rademacher over his petition for exemption about his religion, Rademacher allegedly told her, "There is no religion to join."