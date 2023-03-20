Skip to main content
Peter Reckell, Days of Our Lives

Peter Reckell Dishes Bo's Journey and Days of Our Lives Return

Peter Reckell (Bo Brady) made his Days of Our Lives comeback last week. His character's been on quite a wild ride recently, as seen on the 2022 Peacock spinoff DAYS: Beyond Salem. Reckell dished all things Bo and his DAYS return with TVLine.

Bo is indeed alive, but he's been brainwashed by onetime love Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson). Reckell shared:

After being in cryogenics for however long it’s been, he’s on a journey to find out who he really is. A lot of people tell him along the way who he is, but he really needs to figure it out for himself. That’s the crux of the journey that we’ll be seeing in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Bo's Fancy Face, Hope, is on a hunt of her own. Could the two characters reunite and come back to Salem for good? Reckell said:

How and when they would come back is obviously very much in the air, but I think I think our audience will kind of demand it.

