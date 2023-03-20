Skip to main content
B&B Ridge and Bill
image caption
Thorsten Kaye and Don Diamont

The Bold and The Beautiful Promo: Ridge and Bill Close in on Sheila

This week on The Bold and the BeautifulBill (Don Diamont) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) continue their plan to take down Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). 

Sheila gripes on the phone to Deacon (Sean Kanan) that Bill can never know about their continued affair. Meanwhile, Dollar Bill and Ridge watch via hidden cameras as Ms. Carter starts to unravel. Will Bill and Ridge bust Sheila before she learns of Bill's deceit?

Watch the promo below

