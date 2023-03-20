The Talk Celebrates 50 Years of Y&R All Week Long

The Talk is honoring 50 years of The Young and the Restless this week. Each day, the talk show will feature an in-depth look into the number-one daytime drama.

On Monday, March 20, an audience full of Y&R fans will join the actors who play the Abbotts—Peter Bergman (Jack), Beth Maitland (Traci), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), and Jason Thompson (Billy)—in The Talk's studio. Meanwhile, co-host Jerry O'Connell heads behind the scenes at Y&R's studio with current and former stars.

On Tuesday, March 21, actors Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Bryton James (Devon), Michael Graziadei (Daniel), and Christel Khalil (Lily) will visit The Talk. The Y&R stars appearing on Wednesday, March 22, will be Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) and Jess Walton (Jill).

On Thursday, March 23, Sharon Case (Sharon), Joshua Morrow (Nick), and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) will stop by the chatfest. And on Friday, March 24, Tracey Bregman (Lauren) and Christian Le Blanc (Michael) will make an appearance.