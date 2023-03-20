Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) seeks out Traci (Beth Maitland) for her assistance.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) does things her way.

Daniel/Lily: The former couple's (Michael Graziadei and Christel Khalil) simmering romance explodes.

Maime: The Abbotts' former housekeeper (Veronica Redd) makes a surprise visit.

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) has some explaining to do when her mother-in-law Nina (Tricia Cast) returns.

Jack/Diane: The couple's (Peter Bergman and Susan Walters) lives are upended thanks to Jeremy (James Hyde) and Phyllis.

Victor/Nikki: The couple (Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott) host Genoa City's bicentennial and pay homage to history.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) tries to obtain Amanda's (Mishael Morgan) forgiveness for his actions. Will the legal beauty give it? Look for Devon to have his back up against the wall and for his fight with Lily to shift in an unexpected way.

Audra: The devious exec (Zuleyka Silver) works Elena's (Brytni Sarpy) nerves.

Tucker/Ashley: The cat-and-mouse game between the pair (Trevor St. John and Eileen Davidson) turns romantic. Look for things in their lives to propel them down a new path.

Jill: Mrs. Foster Abbott (Jess Walton) is back in true diva fashion.

Diane: The architect lays a trap for Phyllis, who continues her scheme with Jeremy against Diane.

Leanna Love: The troublesome vixen (Barbara Crampton) is back and still all up in everyone else's business.