Michelle Stafford

The Young and the Restless Recap: Phyllis Dismisses Diane’s Concerns

The Young and the Restless Recap for March 20, 2023

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Diane is super annoyed to find Phyllis in the Abbot mansion. She asks how she got in and why she’s lurking around. Phyllis dismisses her with a laugh saying she’s doing nothing of the sort. She’s meeting Summer and Traci let her in. Diane reacts perhaps more than she should saying once again Phyllis is using Summer to further her own agenda. Phyllis thinks Diane is paranoid.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Nate Gaslights Elena

Diane says now that everyone knows Phyllis is working with Jeremy, she shouldn’t be anywhere near the house. Phyllis puts something in Diane’s purse (pulls something out of it?) while pretending to answer a text from Summer. She goes on to say Summer can’t meet her now and quickly makes her exit. Diane follows her to the door with a look saying she knows Phyllis is up to something. 

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments below! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

