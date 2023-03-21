On today’s General Hospital recap: Dante stops by to check on Sonny who admits Nina is upset with him. He says Nina is having a hard time processing the danger of his world. However, the danger is to him and Sonny hopes Nina will come back when it's over. Sonny says he was a different man in Nixon Falls, and Nina didn't get a chance to see the violence until now. Dante asks if Sonny still wants the life if Nina isn't in it. Sonny says if he leaves the business, he'd have to leave the country and his family. Sonny promises to resolve the problem and get everyone back. Dante promises he will be there for him.

Michael is surprised to find Josslyn at Dex's apartment, and she realizes he's Dex' mystery boss. MIchael wants Josslyn gone, but she says she knows all of the details. Michael orders Dex to leave town tonight but Dex refuses. Josslyn says Sonny will think he's a traitor and hunt him down and kill him. Dex says he can't leave Josslyn and she offers to help take Sonny down.

Michael says the other siblings will be upset by Sonny going to prison and he would have taken all the blame. Josslyn goes to bat for Dex, bringing up he took a shot at Heather when she was fighting with Britt. Michael's mad he's only finding out about this now, but Dex says his personal life is his own.

Dex says he kept quiet about Josslyn, but everything else he told MIchael about Sonny and Pikeman was true. He tells Michael about the ambush on Sonny and how Sonny trusts him now. Michael still doesn't want Josslyn involved but she's not willing to break up. Michael says Sonny can't have any reason to suspect anything, and to make sure he doesn't find out that they're together. After Michael leaves, the two discuss how they have to keep their feelings a secret.

Brook Lynn admits to Willow she's still in love with Chase. Chase shows up bearing flowers for Willow. She tells him the wedding is postponed until after the transplant. Willow asks about Brook Lynn and Chase mentions how she lied to him. Willow apologizes for marrying him while in love with MIchael.

Willow brings up Brook Lynn again and how she believes he still cares about her. Chase admits he can't turn off his feelings but that Brook Lynn hurt him. Willow tells him not to waste any time. Chase finds Brook Lynn playing around with a new song. He tells her that he misses her and them.

Anna tells Lucy they're going back to the safe house, but Lucy says the Nurse's Ball can't survive without her. Anna warns their whole operation will fail if Victor finds out they're alive. Lucy brings up Robin in terms of the importance of the ball which does not make Anna happy. Maxie says she's willing to accept Lucy's help but has her own vision for the ball. Anna advocates for Lucy's help and tells Maxie to follow Lucy's orders exactly.

Drew realizes Valentin's non-death is why Laura wouldn't sell him Charlotte's shares, (while Smug McSmugerson stands there silently cheering him on.) Valentin says a bunch of them are working together to take down Victor. Drew says they need someone with a military background, volunteering himself (because Robert, Anna and Valentin with a total of about 60 years of WSB experience don't count I suppose).

Valentin tells them Victor wants the necklace with the jewels from the Ice Princess because it has a code engraved on one of the stones. Valentin updates them on Eileen's involvement with Victor and how she's now working for them. Valentin hopes Victor will follow the false lead on the necklace which will bring him down.

Drew questions why Valentin is out in the open and he tells them Lucy took off because of the Nurse's Ball. Valentin thinks they could use Drew, who accepts. After Valentin leaves, Carly questions why Drew said yes, and doesn't believe that it's about revenge. Drew believes Victor is a threat and the others need his help to bring Victor down. Carly has reservations, reminding him that Jason died on Cassadine Island and doesn't want to lose Drew as well. Carly begs him to stay safe and he promises he can handle himself.

Anna and Lucy head back to the cabin where she tears a strip off of Lucy for taking off and putting her life in danger. Lucy apologizes for getting carried away but swears Victor didn't see her. Valentin returns and Lucy promises she'll cooperate from now on.

Valentin tells Anna that Drew will be helping them out. The two apologize for their argument earlier and promise not to lose each other.

