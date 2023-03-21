Patty Weaver on Y&R Return: "I Feel Like I am Really a Part of Something"
To celebrate five decades on air, The Young and the Restless is welcoming back some beloved actors. One star making her comeback to Genoa City is Patty Weaver (Gina Roma). Weaver spoke to Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest podcast, where she discussed what this return meant to her.
After looking back on some of her beloved former co-stars, including Jeanne Cooper (Katherine) and Quinn Redeker (Rex), Weaver addressed her upcoming appearance. When she got the call, she was initially hesitant. She explained:
Well, you know, I was afraid to do it because I got long COVID and I lost my memory and I had no energy. I couldn't even drive; it was pretty scary. So when they asked me to come back, there was a part of me that was like, 'I don’t know, man. I don’t know if I can do it.' Now, I had been getting better. I had long COVID for eighteen months, so the effects were wearing off. So that was my only hesitation. Lauralee [Bell, Christine] had called and asked me and it was really, it was really a beautiful moment, 'cause I thought, 'I’ll never be back.' Being able to see all the people that I worked with for all those years? Oh my God, it was beautiful.
She marveled:
And to be included in a fifty years' celebration—fifty years. I mean, how many shows can say they’ve ben on the air for fifty years? I feel like I am really a part of something; I was there for a lot of years and I guess I was important enough to be asked back, so that’s great.
Even returning to the studio was moving. Weaver shared:
Well, I was struck. I had to get to the studio really early because they were still testing for COVID. And no one was at the studio when I arrived in the morning, and the minute the elevator door opened to where the studio was... I've spent forty years of my life on a studio floor. It was really—I was struck by that, that I grew up in places like this. I grew up at Young and the Restless studios, at Bill Bell studios. It had changed my life. It had given me a life. It allowed me the freedom to be an actress, to be a singer, to be whatever, and here it was. Even if it was only for two days, I was walking back to something I had left fourteen years ago. It was very moving.