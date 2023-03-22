On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Ridge and Bill continue their conversation about the plan to take down Sheila. Ridge thinks there will be no problems because Bill can give Sheila things Deacon can’t. They have a laugh over Deacon (#TeamDeacon), and Bill says he’s Sheila’s protector. He holds her future in his hands. Bill goes on a rant about all the people he’s lied to and all the abuse he’s taken from his friends and family.

Ridge says his pain is for the greater good and it will all pay off. Ridge doesn’t love giving Bill positive reinforcement, but acknowledges this plan is working because of Bill’s efforts. Bill isn’t so sure Sheila will confess to anything. Apparently, the dynamic duo thought Sheila would have coughed up the evidence by now because she’s so grateful for Bill’s assistance and loyalty. He just doesn’t know how much longer he can play this broken and battered version of himself. Ridge is done listening to Bill and says he has to keep up the charade as long as it takes to get the goods on Sheila.

