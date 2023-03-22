General Hospital's Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan) is doing big things! She's signed on to star opposite Amanda Seyfried (ex-Lucy, As the World Turns) in the film Seven Veils. Elsewhere, Passions' Mary Elizabeth Winstead (ex-Jessica) will star opposite real-life husband Ewan McGregor in a limited series adaptation of the bestselling novel A Gentleman in Moscow.

All My Children

Alana De La Garza (ex-Rosa) will cross over from FBI to FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted in the three-way FBI universe event, airing from 8 PM to 11 PM EST on CBS

Days of Our Lives

Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy) will headline the 2023 Great American Family holiday film Christmas By Chance

General Hospital

Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan) will star in the new feature film Seven Veils, from writer/director/producer Atom Egoyan, appearing alongside Amanda Seyfried, Douglas Smith, Mark O’Brien, and Rebecca Liddiard; principal photography concluded in Toronto last week

Passions

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (ex-Jessica) will headline the upcoming limited series A Gentleman in Moscow, based on the eponymous Amor Towles, for Showtime and Paramount+

The Young and the Restless