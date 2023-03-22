General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini is thrilled about GH past, present, and future. Along with some of the soap's stars, the showrunner spoke to TV Insider's Jim Halterman; they looked back on the show's legacy and teased what's to come.

Valentini mused:

General Hospital always explored stories not told in primetime.

After stars like Genie Francis (Laura) and Maurice Benard (Sonny) spoke about some of their memorable storylines, Halterman got some additional tea about the Nurses Ball.

The Nurses Ball will kick off April 3. It's been revealed that Chandra Wilson, set to return as reporter Sydney Val Jean, will take to the red carpet and grill the gala attendees. Plus, Tracy (Jane Elliot) is coming home while hunting Luke (Anthony Geary).

Get ready, "Sprina" fans. Valentini stated that Spencer (Nikolas Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) will embark on a:

new trajectory in their relationship.

Valentini is optimistic about what's in store for GH going forward. He said: