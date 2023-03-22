Skip to main content
Frank Valentini

General Hospital EP Frank Valentini: "The 70th, 80th, 90th Anniversaries Are in Its Future"

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini is thrilled about GH past, present, and future. Along with some of the soap's stars, the showrunner spoke to TV Insider's Jim Halterman; they looked back on the show's legacy and teased what's to come.

Valentini mused:

General Hospital always explored stories not told in primetime.

After stars like Genie Francis (Laura) and Maurice Benard (Sonny) spoke about some of their memorable storylines, Halterman got some additional tea about the Nurses Ball. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Nurses Ball will kick off April 3. It's been revealed that Chandra Wilson, set to return as reporter Sydney Val Jean, will take to the red carpet and grill the gala attendees. Plus, Tracy (Jane Elliot) is coming home while hunting Luke (Anthony Geary).

Get ready, "Sprina" fans. Valentini stated that Spencer (Nikolas Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) will embark on a:

new trajectory in their relationship.

Valentini is optimistic about what's in store for GH going forward. He said:

The 70th, 80th, 90th anniversaries are in its future.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Frank Valentini
General Hospital

GH EP Frank Valentini Reflects on Show's Legacy Ahead of 60th Anniversary

By Carly SilverComment
Genie Francis
General Hospital

Genie Francis Reflects on GH's Golden Days for The Story of Soaps

By Carly SilverComment
Sonya Eddy, Jane Elliot, General Hospital
General Hospital

General Hospital to Honor Sonya Eddy and Welcome Back Jane Elliot For 60th Anniversary

By Carly SilverComment
Frank Valentini
General Hospital

General Hospital Exec Producer Frank Valentini Teases Upcoming Storylines

By Carly SilverComment