On today’s General Hospital recap: Diane asks if Alexis confronted Gregory. Alexis tells her she thinks Gregory has a drinking problem and that's why he's not working at PCU. She says Gregory is hiding things from her but Diane thinks there could be another reason other than alcohol.

Esme's upset with Laura when she brings Spencer with her for a visit. Laura says the charges are being dropped and she's being released. Esme says she and Ace aren't leaving because she doesn't know where they would go. Spencer says Esme can stay in a room above Kelly's. He'll pay her rent until she gets a job. Esme is still concerned, but Laura says everyone wants what is best for her and the baby.

Esme asks about the baby and Spencer admits there isn't room for both of them at Kelly's. He wants Ace can stay with him at Laura's. Esme refuses to be separated from her baby, and Spencer accuses her of selfishly putting her own desires ahead of the baby's. Laura says Esme will find it hard to take care of the baby by herself and asks what Esme wants to do.

Jordan finds Nina and asks if she knows how Curtis is doing. She says she's been trying to stay away from Curtis because she suspected Trina was his daughter. Jordan says Portia accused her of meddling and kept the secret from Curtis. Nina questions whether Jordan has moved on from Curtis and Jordan says she has. Nina asks about relationships but Jordan sasy she's too busy with work to date anyone and that Curtis was special. Nina thinks Curtis would appreciate it if Jordan reached out to him.

Chase says he misses spending time with Brook Lynn and wants to fix that, but she says there is something he doesn't know. Brook Lynn says she betrayed his trust, but Chase says he knows she eventually wrote the letter on his behalf. Brook Lynn thinks this change has to do with Chase's visit with Willow.

Chase mentions Linc and how she's brave for trying to stop him from hurting other women. Brook Lynn admits she's been lying to him and she actually signed an NDA. She can't talk about what Linc did to her. Chase is angry she did it just to get her songs back. He says she knew he would be angry because it was wrong and then storms out.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Willow Pushes Chase to Reunite With Brook Lynn

Finn's at the hospital when Gregory stops by hoping to see his doctor due to his worsening symptoms. Finn mistakenly thinks his father stopped by to support Liz while she waits for word from the board. Later, Finn gets a call from Alexis which does not sit well with Gregory.

Liz worries about the ethics committee that is meeting to try to decide her fate. Portia updates Liz about her character reference. They received letters from Patrick, Robin and Griffin but no one's heard from Epiphany. Liz worries since Pif was her mentor and how she could lose her case. Portia and Terry mention Epiphany is busy dealing with medical school and may not even have received the request to write the letter. Finn and Gregory interrupt to offer their support. Later, Gregory heads to The Invader and gets angry with Alexis for calling Finn when he asked her not to.

Trina and Curtis run into each other and she says she's still not sure about the DNA test. Trina explains about being alone and not seeing anyone since the wedding. Curtis commiserates and admits he can't seem to forgive Portia. Curtis understands but also wonders how long Trina will go on without talking to her mother.

Curtis brings up his relationship with Marshall and what they’ve endured . He tells her not to let what happened come between them. The two share a hug which Portia sees as she walks up. Trina's quick to leave so Portia asks Curtis about Marshall, but he says she'll have to ask his father herself.

Portia hopes they're all still family but Curtis says things are too fresh. Portia thinks they need to try to work things out and apologizes for hiding the truth. She suggests counseling but he's not interested. Portia says she wants to fight for their marriage and wonders if he thinks it's hopeless. Curtis says the trust between them is broken, but Portia thinks their love can repair it. Curtis leaves and heads to Charlie's where he runs into Jordan.

Trina stops by Laura's and is not amused to see that both Ace and Esme have moved in.



Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!