Kelly Ripa Reveals Mark Consuelos "Insanely Jealous" Past Marriage Problems

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are being frank regarding the hurdles they faced earlier in their marriage. The couple opened up on Ripa's Sirius XM podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa," where she and her hubby revealed some of the challenges they faced earlier in their 26-year marriage.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa to Host New Podcast on SiriusXM

On Wednesday's inaugural podcast, the couple gave listeners some pearls of wisdom and said times may get tough but if you talk it out, you can pull through. Consuelos stated:

It always gets better. If you communicate and talk it through, literally, there's nothing that's insurmountable.

Ripa did remind Consuelos of the rocky roads they've had in the past. One, in particular, was due to her husband's jealousy. Ripa revealed:

My biggest complaint about you over the course of our marriage — and this is not recent, 'cause it definitely changed, and I don't know if I changed or if you changed or if it was some combination of change — but you used to be insanely jealous. And that was a hard pill to swallow. It's very hard being married to somebody who is jealous... It's unattractive.

Ripa recalled the couple going to a restaurant in Boston earlier in their marriage, and a waiter called her "princess" in Italian. According to Ripa, the man was in his 70s or 80s and she thought it was sweet how he called her a princess, but it resulted in Consuelos picking a fight with her. Consuelos admits he was mad and stated: