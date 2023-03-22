The Steve Wilkos Show Renewed For Season 17

Get ready for more of The Steve Wilkos Show. On March 21, Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News, announced that the Steve Wilkos-hosted program will return for Season 17 in national syndication.

Wilson stated:

We're so proud to have reached this milestone as one of the longest-running talk shows in broadcast syndication. Along with our talented production team who bring riveting stories each day, Steve's life experiences, his quick wit and no-nonsense approach create an organic connection with his audience. We look forward to bringing our station partners and loyal viewers another eventful season.

In 2024, Wilkos will ring in 30 years in daytime. He rose to fame by appearing as the head of security on The Jerry Springer Show starting in 1994. The Steve Wilkos Show debuted in 2007.

Wilkos shared:

I couldn't have ever imagined having a show on daytime television for 17 years. I feel so fortunate to be a part of this ever-changing industry and look forward to continuing to bring my fans the compelling stories that have made our show a success.

So far, the show has sold in 88% of America, appearing on station groups such as Nexstar, Sinclair, Weigel, Tegna, Sunbeam, Hearst, Scripps, Bahakel, Cox, Block, and CW Plus.

EP Rachelle Wilkos chimed in:

Steve is an authentic, relatable and strong personality in daytime, giving a voice to those seeking answers and justice. The combination of his law enforcement background, and being a husband and father, gives him a unique perspective that continues to resonate with viewers. Steve puts his heart and soul into every story he does with the goal of empowering his in-studio guests and at-home viewers. I'm grateful to our incredible team and loyal audience for embracing us across all of our platforms.

The show's co-EP is Selina Santos. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios distributes The Steve Wilkos Show in national syndication. Stamford Studios Productions produces the chatfest.