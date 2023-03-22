Y&R's Michael Graziadei Pops The Question to Longtime Girlfriend on The Talk

The Young and the Restless star Michael Graziadei (Daniel Romalotti) has more than the show's 50th to celebrate. On Tuesday's episode of The Talk, Graziadei appeared on the show with fellow cast members Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Bryton James (Devon), and Christel Khalil (Lily) to promote Y&R's upcoming anniversary.

The hosts mentioned Graz's girlfriend of 10 years, Lauren Carey. They proceeded to discuss the couple's 18-month-old twins, Arlo Wilde and Oliver Bear, and his return to the show after departing in 2016.

While they dished about Carey's birthday, Graz proposed to her! The actor stated:

We've spent the better half of 10 years together...she's given me beautiful twins and I just wanted to do something special for your birthday. So I was thinking, you know, how there is no one on this earth that I would rather grow old and die with. So, I was wondering...will you marry me? Is that a yes? She said yes!

Congrats to the happy couple! Watch the proposal below!