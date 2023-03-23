On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Horton Square: Xander is enjoying coffee and checking his phone when Leo arrives and swipes his java. He’s tired from last night. Leo’s downright gleeful when he reports he has myriad tips for his Lady Whistleblower column (he wonders whether he should call his tipsters “little ladies” or “little blowers” - Ha!). He thinks his column will help The Spectator get back in the black very soon. Xander wonders what kept Leo up but doesn’t want to hear about his sexcapades. Leo says it was Gwen’s sex life, not his, which kept him awake.

Leo says he was about to watch “sexy nerd” Seth Meyers when Alex and Gwen came home to canoodle. He ended up on one of the couches at the Inn. Xander is FURIOUS when Leo reminds him he doesn’t have a leg to stand on. With that, Leo leaves a seething Xander to stew in his own juices.

Salem Inn: Alex and Gwen are recovering from another hookup. Alex wonders if she’s still good with their situation and mentions Xander. Gwen doesn’t want to talk about Xander and switches the topic to Alex. He wastes no time showing her what he can do as he disappears under the covers… (hello, Peacock!).

Alex reemerges from under the covers (did he sort of wipe his lips with his thumb?) and accepts Gwen’s gratitude for his service. He needs to get going so he doesn’t miss an important meeting at Titan. She understands but wants to take a shower together first so she can show him some of her “tricks.”

Chloe emerges from her room when she gets a call from Statesville… from Kristen. She immediately ribs Chloe about Stefan throwing her over for Gabi. Chole says he’s been deprogrammed and almost hangs up before Kristen reminds her she needs to stay the hell away from Brady. Chloe counters saying she would never do anything to hurt Rachel… just as Leo walks up behind her. They continue the conversation with Leo only hearing Chloe’s end where she calls Rachel a little monster who might become just as deranged as her mother! After they hang up, Leo reveals himself as he jots down notes. Chloe begs him not to write about the conversation, but Leo exits saying he’ll see her on the gossip page.

Leo returns to his room and begins typing up his next juicy column. Chloe quickly follows and begs him not to print what he heard her say about Rachel. In exchange for his silence, Leo requires one of everything in the new Basic Black men’s line. She agrees and storms off.

Titan: Maggie calls her assistant to have Alex sent in. She informs her Alex isn’t there but Brady is. He comes in with flowers for his Aunt CEO. Brady is proud of her but hopes she’ll still have time to be his AA sponsor… which leads to a discussion of Chloe. Their situation has caused him some difficulties, but he promises to keep going to meetings. Brady says Rachel is causing all kinds of problems because she despises Chloe… because of Kristen.

Brady Pub: Abe greets Paulina who is late for their breakfast. She’s ready to celebrate her victory over Sloan Peterson. He’s thrilled to learn the lawsuit has been thrown out. Abe is thrilled for Chanel and Paulina but he’s concerned about the continued threat Sloan may pose. Paulina isn’t concerned and calls someone who will let all of Salem know she’s back on top.

Stephanie and Chad arrive and quickly learn about Sloan’s lawsuit being thrown out. She wants them to put out a press release announcing her victory (probably not a great idea…). Paulina takes Stephanie back to her office leaving Chad and Abe to catch up.

Horton Square, Part II: Alex and Gwen are all over each other as they audibly appreciate their night of sexy time. They begin to make out and agree to do it again sometime. Just then, Xander arrives saying Gwen should be ashamed for inviting Salem’s most notorious “man slut” into her bed (something in my head about stones and glass houses…). Xander doubles down wondering how a “hot serving of his sloppy seconds” was for his cousin (EW!). Gwen tries to get Alex to walk away…when the two men act like middle school boys and throw hands!

Gwen stops them and convinces Alex to go to work despite Xander’s taunts. Alex grabs Gwen and plants a HUGE kiss on her, taunts Xander, and exits. Gwen wonders what the hell is wrong with Xander. He made it clear he didn’t want her but now wants to keep her away from Alex. Gwen storms off telling Xander to leave her the hell alone.

Statesville: Kristen can’t help but be her own worst enemy. She immediately assumes Brady has arrived to tear into her about Chloe when in actuality he was bringing her a picture from Rachel. Brady threatens to keep Rachel from her if she doesn’t get on board the Chloe-Brady train.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Chanel And Paulina Celebrate a Victory Over Sloan

Endings

Xander and Chloe run into each other and she vents about her encounter with Leo (these two would be very, very, pretty together). Nicole calls to confirm the delivery of Leo’s goods. Chloe’s relief is brief as Xander shows her that Leo went to press with the gossip column. She loses her cool and seeks Xander’s ample arms for comfort.

Maggie reads Alex for filth when he arrives at work all beaten and battered. Gwen soon arrives to help him lick his… wounds. They agree to not let Xander get under their skin.

Paulina confirms her suspicions that Stephanie and Chad have moved their relationship to the next level. They enter her office to find it has been trashed.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!