Liz worries that the council will fire her and Terry informs her they're deliberating right now. Finn offers to be by her side when the decision comes down. The head of the committee tells Liz they won't be taking any disciplinary action against her. He believes she actually might have saved Esme from anything Nikolas would have done and Liz is an asset to the hospital. Liz and Finn share a hug. Later, he gets Violet and they all head out to a meal together (so this is round three of Fliz?)

Gregory storms into Alexis' office because she reached out to Finn. Alexis says she cares about him, but he tells her to stop prying. Gregory swears he's not an alcoholic, but she asks what she was supposed to think. Alexis pushes and asks why he was fired from PCU. He says he quit which confuses her even more. Gregory finally admits he's sick but refuses to give her any details. He says he hasn't told Finn, but Alexis tells him to trust her. She doesn't want him to have to go through this alone. Gregory takes his keys from her and storms off.

Maxie natters on about the Nurses' Ball to Gladys and Sasha. Cody interrupts to say hello then puts the heat on Gladys about being at The Savoy. Maxie drags Cody away to ask if he's willing to be part of the Magic Milo routine. Maxie says it's for a good causes so Cody agrees to do it. (Aw how sweet, the dirty vagabond hobo is bonding with his half sister. Brings a tear to my eye and some vomit in my mouth)

Sasha thinks they should go to the Ball and offers to pay for Gladys' outfit. Sasha also thinks she needs to start paying Gladys a salary for being her guardian. Alone, Sasha tells Cody she'll be payiing Gladys moving forward, but he's not sure that's a good idea. Gladys gets a text from Selina, and asks if she' s interested in a poker game tonight.

Portia runs into Marshall after his follow up appointment and the two discuss Curtis. Marshall tells her he doesn't have any of the markers of schizophrenia. He believes they were careless forty years ago, but Portia says the understanding of the disease has progressed. She thinks Marshall should reach out to whoever diagnosed him all those years ago. Marshall places a call to Stella for his medical records.

Jordan joins Curtis for a drink. He tells her about his talk with Trina and how she doesn't want to take the DNA test. Curtis complains about Portia and all the lies but Jordan tells him to forgive his wife. Curtis disagrees and the two talk about their own marriage and how he could have handled things differently. Jordan admits they'd still be together. The two are about to kiss when they're interrupted. (I don't hate Curtis, but I am not interested in a Jordan/Curtis redo)

Esme tells Trina she and the baby are living with Laura for now. Spencer says he'll be staying as well so he can be near his brother. Laura says they all want what's best for the baby.

Alone, Spencer apologizes for springing this on Trina but she understands. He says he was worried about losing his brother if Esme hadn't moved in. Trina points out just because Esme has amnesia it doesn't make her a good person. She worries the new Esme might be worse. Spencer admits that's why he's sticking close to her. He believes he'll see through her lies this time because Trina taught him about honesty.

Spencer and Trina get closer and are about to kiss. Esme comes out and finds them still in the hallway so Trina leaves. (that's going to happen a lot and will be the downfall of Sprina. Miss Esme might not remember who she is, but that doesn't mean her manipulation button is broken)

