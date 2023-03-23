On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Jack and Diane are all gussied up for the gala. She has her engagement ring and he places it on her finger so the whole world will know they are official. Diane promises to cherish him and that huge rock for the remainder of her days. Jack says he can’t wait to tell the world about their new relationship status (shifting from “it’s complicated” to “engaged”). He believes once everyone knows they can finally be happy.

Jeremy and Phyllis are equally gussied up. He calls out to her saying it’s time to head out. He looks at her and ominously asks if she’s “ready”. Phyllis doesn’t at all look ready but nods her head in the affirmative. Jeremy grabs a duffle bag and Phyllis grabs her mask. She says, “it’s time to make things right.”

