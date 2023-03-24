Skip to main content
Elia Cantu

Days of Our Lives' Elia Cantu on Jada's Pursuit of Justice: "She’s a Protector and She’s Very Passionate"

Elia Cantu reads the bad guys their rights as Days of Our Lives' Detective Jada Hunter. But what makes the character a good officer of the law? Cantu opened up about Jada as a cop to Soap Opera Digest.

Asked which baddies Jada wanted to bring to justice the most.  Cantu reminisced: 

I would say Li [Remington Hoffman] and Kristen [Stacy Haiduk]. What they did was for selfish reasons and it affected so many people. Because of what Kristen did, Marlena [Deidre Hall] died. Kayla [Mary Beth Evans] died. Kate [Lauren Koslow] died. Kate was Jada’s confidante during her abortion time. All these women also meant so much to Steve [Stephen Nichols], who was Jada’s father’s best friend.

With her desire for truth, Jada's a natural for police work. Cantu said:

It’s her natural ability to protect. She’s a protector and she’s very passionate. And she’s honest to a fault. She never lies.

Which case is the best Jada has worked on so far? The actress stated:

The orchid case, probably because of the women involved in it and all of them passing away. Jada takes it all very seriously. Although a lot of these people are like, ‘Here we go. Orpheus [George DelHoyo], again,’ it’s all new to Jada. She takes everything seriously.

