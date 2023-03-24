WATCH: GH's Tabyana Ali and Nicholas Chavez Tease "Sprina" at The Nurses' Ball (VIDEO)

Things are heating up between General Hospital's Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez). And with the Nurses' Ball on the horizon, could more sparks be about to fly? Ali and Chavez talked about it to TV Insider.

Were the pair asked to sing or dance? Ali revealed:

Oh, yeah, I’ve been asked. And I'm very excited about it. At first, I was nervous, and then I was told which song I was going to sing and I saw the costumes and I was, 'Oh, I’m about to kill this. I'm about to eat it.' And I get to do it with one of my bestie-friendsies, Eden McCoy [Josslyn]. We’ve been talking about it for weeks now. We’re excited.

Chavez said that he requested that he just act during the Nurses' Ball, rather than cutting a rug and warbling his heart out. Even if he doesn't bust a move, Chavez and Ali might see their characters' romance intensify. There's always drama at the Nurses' Ball, and Chavez revealed:

I think it's going to kick off a whole new trajectory, or a whole new dynamic, in terms of Spencer and Trina's relationship. What I can speak to, in terms of what we filmed, is, like, the entrance where they’re both doing that red carpet and Spencer sees Trina, and they’re like magnets. It’s magnetic. And they just almost start drifting towards each other. Trian looks gorgeous in her dress. It was a really, really cool and cute moment. I can only imagine what’s to come for these two.

What does Trina think of seeing Spencer in his tux? Ali said:

First of all, 'Wow. How handsome.' She doesn’t really take her eyes off of Spencer.

