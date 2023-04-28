Days of Our Lives' Victoria Grace Rescinds Daytime Emmy Nod

Skip to main content
Days of Our LivesVictoria Grace (Wendy) is no longer in contention for a 2023 Daytime Emmy. The actress, who was announced as a nominee in the Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series category on April 26, posted a message to her Instagram account about the incident.

She shared how excited she was to be nominated initially, adding:

Unfortunately, there was a huge misunderstanding across the board regarding the rules for this year's category. This is obviously a surprise and I am heartbroken, but in fairness to all, I'll be rescinding my nomination.

Grace went on to wish the other nominees well and discussed her hope to score another Emmy nomination in the future. Peep her full message below.

