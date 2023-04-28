The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Elena Contacts J.T.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) grills Sally (Courtney Hope) about what she has going on with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman). Look for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to warn Victor that if he keeps interfering, he will turn his sons against him.

Ashley: The chemist (Eileen Davidson) and Billy (Jason Thompson) smooth the troubled waters caused by Diane's (Susan Walters) arrest and box her out.

Tucker: The enigmatic mogul (Trevor St. John) has a new address: the Abbott Mansion! Tucker's new residence will shake things up.

Elena: Dr. Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) is stunned when Audra (Zuleyka Silver) informs her Nate (Sean Dominic) isn't in Los Angeles by himself and that he went with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Look for Elena to play dirty and reach out to J.T. (Thad Luckinbill).

Nate: Dr. Hastings starts to have a conscience.



Devon/Lily: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) and his sister (Christel Khalil) embark on a new venture.

Summer: The tartlet (Allison Lanier) struggles with keeping the secret of Phyllis' (Michelle Stafford) rise from the dead. Watch for Summer to finally tell Daniel (Michael Graziadei) the truth.

At first, Daniel thinks grief is getting to Summer. Then he starts to believe it and tells her Phyllis will go to jail for what she's done if the law finds out.

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) grills Ashley about what's going on between her and Tucker.

MAY SWEEPS

Victor/Nikki: Mr. Moneybags approaches Sally about her pregnancy and what she's got going on with Nick and Adam. Victor decides to make a deal with her: give Adam their baby girl to raise and leave town once the child is born.

Victor wants Sally out of his sons' lives and feels like she's going to continue destroying his family. Later, Sally tells both Newman brothers how their dad propositioned her. Watch for the two feuding siblings to team up against their dad. Meanwhile, Nikki starts to have issues with both her kids' romantic entanglements and the people they are in these situations with.

Elena/Nate/Victoria: Dr. Hastings is in hot water with the Newmans when his affair with Victoria is revealed. Victor grills Nate on what he's up to with Victoria and with the company. Nick also gives Nate the third degree about his intentions with Victoria. Meanwhile, Elena reaches out to J.T. and starts to scheme to have him return to Genoa City! As this takes place, both Nate and Victoria will deal with the repercussions of their affair when it becomes public.

Adam/Sally/Nick/Sharon/Chance: A past threat from Sharon's (Sharon Case) past returns, prompting her to reach out to Nick for help. Watch for Nick to be pulled in two directions: to be there for Sharon or Sally. Look Adam to use Nick's distraction to his advantage, trying to get Sally back by throwing his brother under the bus. Where does this leave things with Sharon and Chance (Conner Floyd)?

Tucker/Ashley: Tucker playing house with Ashley at the Abbott Mansion continues to cause strife between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ash regarding their opposing views about Diane. Meanwhile, Ashley must confront her feelings for Tucker.

Devon/Tucker: The brooding billionaire has a family reunion with both Malcolm (Shemar Moore) and Harmony (Chene' Lawson), which results in him making a huge change in his life. As this is happening, Tucker fights to gain back the ground he's lost with Devon.

Billy/Chelsea: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) and the con artist/designer (Melissa Claire Egan) go slowly and cautiously in their romance.

Daniel/Lily: Daniel receives support from Lily when the fallout from Phyllis' death and investigation hits the fan.

Chance: The Chancellor heir will be wrapped up in the investigation surrounding Phyllis' death. Look for Chance and Cricket (Lauralee Bell) to partner up to find out what happened to Phyllis.

Kyle/Summer: Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer's marriage starts to crack due to the battle between Diane and Phyllis and Red's alleged death. Can the two survive?

Diane/Jack/Phyllis: Even in death, Red refuses to let her beef with the architect go. Watch for Phyllis to get her revenge against Diane while Old Smilin' works like hell to clear her name and crosses some boundaries doing so.