Anthony Geary on Jackie Zeman: "One of The Kindest, Sweetest People I Have Ever Known"

Legendary soap star Anthony Geary (ex-Luke Spencer) is paying tribute to his longtime friend and General Hospital star Jackie Zeman (Bobbie Spencer).

In a statement to TVLine, the retired thespian told the site how much of a professional she was in the industry and that she was, "one of the kindest, sweetest people I have ever known."

Geary stated:

For 40 years, I was fortunate enough to play Jackie Zeman’s big brother on General Hospital. In all those years, I never heard her utter one disparaging word about any actor, crew member, or co-worker. In fact, I never heard Jackie express an unkind word about anyone, ever. In a highly competitive profession where ego, feelings, and emotions are bread and butter, I’ve found this quality to be extremely rare. I expect it will be even more rare now that dear Jackie is gone. She was quite simply one of the kindest, sweetest people I have ever known. I will miss her laugh, and the deep, soulful look in her eyes whenever she expressed the love and pride she had in her two lovely daughters. Tonight, l already miss her, and feel a powerful ache where Jackie’s smile used to be.