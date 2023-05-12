The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of May 15-19, 2023

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) almost lock lips.

Taylor (Krista Allen) discovers information she wishes she hasn’t.

Liam (Scott Clifton) constructs an amorous scene for Hope’s return.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) omits key information when chatting with Liam.

Mike (Ken Hanes) returns to mix it up with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Hope tells Thomas she thinks she’s more like Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) than folks think.

Steffy catches Finn (Tanner Novlan) up on Thomas and Hope.

Sheila finds a sliver of hope when Finn visits her.

Taylor tries to get Deacon (Sean Kanan) a date.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Steffy have a heart to heart about their twisted family.

Sheila fills Mike in on her escape plans.

Brooke is left very anxious when she sees Hope and Thomas in a moment.

Bill (Don Diamont) offers Liam some fatherly advice.

Hope’s feelings for Thomas grow stronger.

Sheila tells Finn of her request that Jack (Ted King) help her get out of prison.

