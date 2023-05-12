Marlena’s Office: John arrives just as Marlena’s last client left for an emergency business meeting. John can’t believe she’s already back at work. He wonders how many patients she thinks she’s treated over the years. John did some calculating (avg case load x # of years practiced) and comes up with an estimated 5000 patients.

The dynamic duo quickly shifts to the Brady Pub and continues their discussion of her 5000 patients. John asks what stands out the most when she reflects on her practice. Marlena says she thinks back to her very first patient - Mickey Horton.

Flashback k: Marlena’s first encounter with Mickey when she was first in Salem.

John thinks they should take this monumental conversation to a fancier location - The Bistro. Marlena indicates her client may be there closing his big deal. They go back to discussing her patients. She’s still skeptical about the “5000” number he keeps throwing around. John mentions her radio show saying she’s “literally talked people off the ledge.”

Flashback: Marlena is talking to a patient standing on the ledge of a building. She climbs out with him and tries to talk him down… in heels! As she tries to save him, Marlena falls from the ledge as John watches from below.

John says she’s always put her patients first. He then remembers Alex Lombard - the drunk driver who ran down Kimberly. He also recalls Alex’s wife, Stella. She thought Marlena was sleeping with her husband and threw the good doctor in a bit.

Flashback: John and Marlena are in the pit. She’s doubting herself and he’s reminding her how many lives she’s saved - including her own. This discussion includes John’s arrival in town.

John is thankful everyday he met Marlena. He reminds her of all the “lost causes” she’s worked with. John reminds her of rehabilitating Ben Weston. Marlena is proud of the man he’s become.

Flashback: Ben tells Marlena about finding Ciara after she crashed her motorcycle. She supports him lauding how hard he’s worked for his second chance. Ben says he owes everything to her.

Marlena recently heard from Ben about their upcoming second child.

The Bistro: Alex is chatting with Maggie. She says Victor is in with Bo with no change to his condition. She confirms he’s meeting with Yuri to close the deal for Titan. Just then, Stephanie arrives. He tells Stephanie just how nervous he is, and she assures him she will help close the deal. Just then, Yuri (Josh Flagg from Million Dollar Listing). He is thrown by Stephanie’s presence and wonders why “Mags” isn’t there. Alex catches him up and presents him with the paperwork. Yuri pumps the breaks so they can talk through a few issues.

Yuri thinks the expansion plan is conservative. He’s a “baller man” and wants to “go big or go home.” Alex thinks the deal is optimal for everyone involved. Yuri thinks the plan needs to be more aggressive. He also thinks “Mags” is out of touch and makes both ageist and sexist cracks. Alex tries to defend Maggie but, instead, exposes his aunt’s newbie status.

Stephanie jumps in and defends Maggie. Yuri makes another ageist comment (Golden Girls). Alex takes another tack saying his aunt may be out of touch and together they can make changes, but he needs to sign first. Yuri thinks Alex is picking up what he’s laying down and decides to head to the bathroom for an energy boost (interesting…).

Stephanie jerks a knot in Alex’s head as he’s screwing everything up. She reminds him he can’t change the deal. Alex should stand firm. Just then, Yuri returns and Alex hands him the contract. He thinks they should stick with the terms. Yuri is ready to go back to the Salem Inn for some sleep (after grabbing “energy” in the bathroom?). With that, he exits and Alex begins to panic.

Greece - Hospital Waiting Room: Roman and Maggie embrace and chat about Bo’s status. Maggie believes both Bo and Kate will be just fine. She pours him some coffee and they catch up on Steve and Chad’s search along with the addition of Harris. Roman can’t understand why Kate hasn’t contacted anyone. Maggie thinks Kate won’t be taken out that easily. He shifts the topic to Titan. Maggie hopes leaving Alex in charge wasn’t a mistake.

Greece - Random Hotel: Harris and Steve return to Chad’s room with a report of finding the boat Kate was in. It was in shambles and the Coast Guard thinks there’s no way Kate could have survived. They all refuse to give up as they promised Roman they would find Kate. Harris wants to contact other ships/boats in the area. Chad thinks Kate would have reached out had she boarded another ship.

Harris hits up the computer to investigate ships in the area and the live radar. Steve zones in on a cargo boat off the coast neither moving nor docked. Harris pulls up information about the ship and discovers the owner is Dimitri Von Leuschner. Chad is familiar as he met him in Phoenix when he tried to steal the Alamanian Peacock. Steve seems to remember Dimitri being locked up in Super Max.

Steve got in touch with Frankie who said, to his knowledge, his cousin Dimitri was still incarcerated. Harris spoke with Sebastian Alamain who had a guard check on Dimitri. The man currently incarcerated is not Dimitri. They decide a surprise attack is the best option. Steve and Harris load their pieces and Chad asks why he doesn’t get one (that’s adorable). He pushes and pushes until Steve and Harris reluctantly agree and provide him a baby piece.

Dimitri’s Boat - Random Location: Dimitri’s minion fetches Kate for a meeting with Dimitri. He wanted to give her a break from her hard work by inviting her to dinner. Kate tells him to shove his invite “up his ass.” Kate thinks he’ll poison her food, but Dimitri says he needs her alive to get what he wants. He tempts her with a lovely bottle of wine and a fancy dinner. Dimitri gives Kate a gown and says she can shower and change (the reference to Kate’s days as an escort was a nice nod to history).

Kate enters in a long black gown and dripping in jewels. They sit at the tiny table and enjoy their wine. It appears Kate is the only one eating. As she inhales the delicacies, Dimitri discusses his incarceration and escape. Kate’s more concerned about her own situation and asks why he hasn’t asked for ransom or immunity. Dimitri says the situation is more complicated than she might think.

Endings

Stephanie tries to calm Alex down saying it’s not unusual for folks to get cold feet before making big deals. Just then, Maggie calls and Alex tries to remain calm. Maggie says she just spoke with Yuri and he’s decided the deal is off. He offers to go to the Salem Inn, but she’s done. Maggie is disappointed with Alex in every way and promptly fires him.

Steve, Chad, and Harris hop on board the ship (how?) and split up to search the craft. Steve finds a ring on the floor of one of the rooms when Dimitri’s minion approaches with a gun.

Dimitri wants immunity and something else. Kate thinks he’s after the Peacock, but Dimitri says what he wants is more personal. Before he can reveal his plan, Chad bursts in with his tiny piece drawn.

John raises a glass to Marlena and toasts her profession, style, grace, and her heart. Dr. Marlena Evans is a true legend. They exit and Marlena thinks the celebration was perfect. They move in for a kiss and Marlena suddenly thinks 5000 isn’t such a crazy episode after all. With that, John tells her “happy 5000” and they exit.

What did you think of the celebration of Deidre Hall’s 5000th episode? Sound off in the comments! Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!