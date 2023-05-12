Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of May 15-19, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Chad (Billy Flynn) tries to swap himself for Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Rafe (Galen Gering) takes Abe (James Reynolds) to the hospital.

Colin (Jasper Newman) decides to stay in Salem despite Sloan’s (Jessica Serfaty) warning.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) proposes to Gabi (Camila Banus).

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) continues to grapple with the guilt of shooting his father.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) tells all to Gabi.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Harris (Steve Burton) save Kate and Chad.

Belle (Martha Madison) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) have a heart to heart.

Dimitri (Peter Porte) says he’s holding someone else hostage.

Abe and Paulina (Jackée Harry) are in a spot of trouble.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) continues to confide in Anna (Leann Hunley) about her pregnancy predicament.

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) supports Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) in his hour of need.

Xander (Paul Telfer) tells Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) about his regrets concerning Susan.

Colin uses his piece to confront Paulina.

John (Drake Hogestyn) catches up with Paul (Christopher Sean).

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) wants details from Megan (Miranda Wilson) about their impending escape.

Sloan learns about Nicole’s pregnancy.

Jada (Elia Cantu) goes IN on Sloan.

Kate and Roman (Josh Taylor) are reunited.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers.