Days of Our Lives legend Deidre Hall (Marlena) is marking a major milestone today, Friday, May 12. She's starred in 5,000 episodes of the Salem-set sudser! The actress chatted with People about her epic anniversary.

Since 1976, Hall has played psychiatrist Dr. Marlena Evans on the show. departing in 1987 but returning in 1988. In her years in SAlem, Marlena has been with many men, but she's now back in the arms of her beloved super-spy John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Of the ever-popular "Jarlena" pairing, she said:

We're the couple that teaches you that people stay together through thick and thin, and they stay loving, and they stay sensual and sexual, and that's worth fighting for.

In her 5,000 episodes, Marlena has gotten into all sorts: possessed by the Devil, framed as a serial killer, and so much more. Hall recalled that Marlena burned down a church in 1992. As it turned out, that day was integral for a number of reasons. She remembered:

One of my kids was born on the night that I burned down the church. And I'd gotten a call from [my surrogate] Robin saying, 'I think I'm going to go to the hospital.' I said, 'We've got to burn this church. I've got a baby on the way.' I drove to the hospital in flame retardant clothes. And then, within hours, there was a baby in my arms.

And Marlena is still saving the day and helping out Salemites in 2023. Hall said of the show: